NuPaths Receives Grant to Provide Tech Career Training for Pennsylvania Veterans, After-Service Members & Their Spouses
At NuPaths, we are dedicated to providing quality technology career training that equips individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market”HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuPaths, a leading provider of technology career training programs, is proud to announce the receipt of a $199,998 grant aimed at supporting Pennsylvania veterans, after-service members, and their spouses in their pursuit of careers in the technology sector.
— Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths
The grant, allocated as part of the broader $600,000 investment, reinforces the state's commitment to assisting veterans in transitioning their military skills into well-paying and in-demand civilian careers and addressing high unemployment rates in targeted counties. Secretary Nancy A. Walker emphasized the importance of investing in the veteran community to strengthen Pennsylvania's economy and ensure veterans' successful integration into the civilian workforce.
This initiative introduces several new elements to this round of grant funding. Notably, the grant funds apply to enrollment in any of NuPaths' seven programs: Associate Website Developer, Digital Marketing Assistant, IT Security Analyst, Network Technician, Project Analyst, Software Testing Analyst, or Technical Support Specialist, providing veterans with a diverse range of technology career options. Eligible candidates encompass not only Pennsylvania veterans but also members of the guard or reserves, as well as spouses of veterans, active-duty guards, or reserves.
As part of the enrollment process, NuPaths will partner with Goodwill Keystone PA to administer a vulnerability/empowerment assessment. This assessment will identify areas requiring assistance and refer candidates to community resources for various needs, including housing, finances, food, dependent care, health care coverage, transportation, mental health and safety, substance abuse, and legal issues.
"We are honored to receive this grant and grateful for the opportunity to support Pennsylvania’s veterans, after-service members, and their spouses in their IT and tech career training," said Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths. "At NuPaths, we are dedicated to providing quality technology career training that equips individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market."
NuPaths remains committed to empowering veterans and strengthening Pennsylvania's workforce by providing accessible, industry-aligned training programs tailored to the needs of the modern tech industry.
For more information about NuPaths and its programs, visit www.nupaths.org.
Sheryl Navarro
NuPaths
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram