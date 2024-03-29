Total Restaurant Supply joins the CES Family of Companies
The CES Family of Companies expands it's footprint by adding Total Restaurant Supply (TRS), a Foodservice dealer in Rochester MN
The CES Family of Companies has built a great reputation as a good landing spot for founder led businesses. I’m excited to see the TRS legacy live on long into the future.”ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CES Family of Companies, (CES) Acquires Total Restaurant Supply, (TRS) www.totalsupply1.com Leading Seller of Restaurant Equipment and Supplies in Rochester, Minnesota.
— Gary Utesch, Founder TRS
CES Family of Companies (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service, has acquired Total Restaurant Supply, a leading seller of Food Equipment and Supplies to restaurants. The transaction closed on March 29th, 2024, and an official announcement was made to TRS’s employees at the Company’s Rochester, MN headquarters that day. The acquisition is a continuation of CES’ efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. PFS (pfs-law.com), and Miller Cooper (millercooper.com) were advisors to the transaction.
“Total Restaurant Supply is an impressive business serving much of southern Minnesota. Gary Utesch, alongside Justin Utesch, Zach Utesch and the entire team have built a well merchandised Food Service Dealership that has become the go to location in Rochester. We are honored to welcome the TRS team to our CES Family of Companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES.
“I’m extremely excited for the TRS employees. The combination with CES creates opportunities for growth. Combining TRS and the other Food Service Dealers in the CES Family will allow us to offer our customers even more, including design and project work. We like the strategy of providing family company service with the buying power, resources, and training a larger company like CES provides” said Gary Utesch, TRS Founder. “The CES Family of Companies has built a great reputation as a good landing spot for founder led businesses. I’m excited to see the TRS legacy live on long into the future.”
The acquisition of TRS fits into CES’ strategy to be the regional leader in food Equipment, Supplies, and Service. Through this acquisition, CES grows its network of Food Service Dealers and expands our footprint to the state of Minnesota. As our eighth acquisition in 2.5 years, we continue to provide opportunities for employees and better value for customers.
Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said “We are thrilled to welcome Gary, Justin, Zach, and the entire TRS team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most of all, our talented employees. The acquisition of TRS is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”
About CES Nationwide
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Upper Midwest. CES is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for its customers and the communities in which it operates. In 2018, CES partnered with Cooper Management, LLC to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit CESFamilyofCompanies.com
About Cooper Management, LLC
Cooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.
Media Contact:
Tyler Jeffrey
CEO
Tyler.jeffrey@cesnationwide.com
708-497-0831
CESFamilyofCompanies.com
