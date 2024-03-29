Revival Today Church Presents: Easterfest Weekend – A Celebration of Faith and Community in Pittsburgh, PA
Join Us for an Unforgettable Two-Day Event Featuring a Massive Easter Egg Hunt, Family-Friendly Activities, and Inspiring Messages of HopePITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Today Church invites the community to experience the joy and fellowship of Easterfest Weekend, a two-day extravaganza filled with fun, faith, and family activities. Taking place at the Montour Junction Sports Complex (2419 State Ave, Coraopolis, PA) on March 30th and 31st, this event promises to be a memorable weekend for all who attend.
Event Highlights
March 30th, 10 AM: Kick off the weekend with a massive 20,000 Easter Egg Hunt, alongside bounce houses, face painting, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a Playstation 5, Pittsburgh Pirates tickets, gift cards, bicycles, AirPods, and a 4-wheeler. The day will be capped off with an encouraging word from Pastors Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth.
March 31st, 10 AM: Join us for our Easter Sunday Service, a day of worship and celebration. The service will feature a special giveaway – a family trip for four to Universal Studios.
About Revival Today Church
Founded by Evangelist and Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth, Revival Today Church and its associated ministries are dedicated to reaching the lost and hurting with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Launched in 2022, Revival Today Church is a beacon of hope in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering biblical teachings on faith, healing, prosperity, and living a victorious life. With a global impact through Revival Today Broadcasting, the church remains committed to soul-winning and honoring the Holy Spirit, positioning itself as a home of breakthroughs, miracles, and community support.
Registration and Participation
Admission to Easterfest Weekend is free, but registration is required. To register, simply text "Easter" to 75767. This event is an opportunity for families to come together to celebrate the Easter season, enjoy various activities, and experience the love and hope of Jesus Christ.
Join us for a weekend of joy, celebration, and community spirit. Let’s make this Easter one to remember!
For more information about Revival Today Church or Easterfest Weekend, please visit our website or contact our media relations team.
