Macomb's Unforgettable Tribute: Honoring a Female Pioneer Ahead of the ‘Game’ -Mastermind Behind Nostalgic Family Staple

World's Largest Monopoly Board Unveiled- Join the New Era Historic Debut of a US Landmark and Interactive Virtual App in Honor of Macomb’s very own Lizzie Magie

MACOMB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic celebration of creativity and innovation, the charming town of Macomb, Illinois also known as Unforgettable Forgottonia , is poised to make headlines on May 9th with the unveiling of the world's largest Monopoly board. Crafted in honor of the pioneering woman behind the iconic board game, Lizzie Magie, this larger-than-life spectacle is set to captivate hearts and minds near and far.Jock Hedblade, visionary media maestro and Executive Director for Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia , stands at the helm of this transformative project, leading a dedicated team of local advocates to create a town-sized Monopoly game that will enchant visitors for years to come. The Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia team’s passion for showcasing Macomb's rich history and cultural heritage has culminated in this unparalleled tribute to Lizzie Magie's legacy.At the heart of the unveiling ceremony on May 9th lies a profound appreciation for Macomb’s very own Lizzie Magie's remarkable contributions to the world of board games. As the inventor of The Landlord's Game, the precursor to Monopoly, Magie's ingenuity has left an indelible mark on popular culture. Macombopoly will be played through a state-of-the-art app by eATLAS, making the entire area of the downtown square the world’s largest Monopoly board at one million square feet. This dynamic and immersive experience honors Magie's enduring brilliance and innovation for all to enjoy."Macomb holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to spearhead this groundbreaking initiative that celebrates our town's vibrant spirit and remarkable history. The world's largest Monopoly board is a testament to our creativity and commitment to honoring trailblazers like Lizzie Magie, born in Unforgettable Forgottonia’s Macomb and whose legacy continues to inspire us all,” shares Hedblade.As Macomb gears up to welcome visitors to this monumental event, the town's rich tapestry of heritage and culture awaits exploration. From the scenic beauty of the Prairie Labyrinth at Lakeview Nature Center to the historic landmarks that echo with tales of Abraham Lincoln's legacy, Macomb is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be discovered.In addition to the unveiling of the world's largest Monopoly board, visitors can indulge in local delights like The Wine Sellers and Forgottonia Brewing, or immerse themselves in the vibrant arts scene showcased through the Macomb Mural Project. With a wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities and exciting events like the Art, Wind & Fire, Unforgettable Lincoln Days and Macomb Heritage Days on the horizon, Macomb promises an unforgettable experience for all who venture to its welcoming streets.On May 9th, the town of Macomb invites individuals from all walks of life to join in the revelry and pay homage to its late resident Lizzie Magie, a pioneering figure whose legacy shines brightly in the heart of Unforgettable Forgottonia. As the world's largest Monopoly board comes to life, visitors will embark on a journey of discovery and celebration, marking a turning point in Macomb's history as a cultural hotspot and a haven for adventure-seekers.For more information on this historic event and other captivating experiences in Macomb, visit VisitForgottonia.com and witness the magic of Unforgettable Forgottonia in person.Join us on May 9th and be a part of history in the making!###Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaNestled in the picturesque heart of Macomb, Illinois, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia invites travelers on a captivating journey through a land of rich history, vibrant culture, and boundless charm. As the Executive Director for Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia - Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jock Hedblade leads a dynamic team dedicated to showcasing the town's diverse offerings and timeless allure. From the rolling hills of Lamoine River Valley to the historic downtown Courthouse Square frequented by a young Abraham Lincoln, Macomb is a tapestry of heritage waiting to be explored. As a designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, the town celebrates its unique connection to the 16th President of the United States through the Looking for Lincoln Self-Guided Tour, offering visitors a glimpse into history.At the heart of Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia lies a commitment to spotlighting local legends like Lizzie Magie, the ingenious mind behind the world-famous Monopoly game. By crafting a one million square foot Monopoly board in its downtown square through a state-of-the-art app and unveiling it on May 9th, Macomb pays homage to Magie's pioneering spirit and invites guests to engage with a living tribute to her enduring legacy. Beyond the unveiling ceremony, travelers can immerse themselves in Macomb's vibrant arts scene through the Macomb Mural Project, savor local flavors at establishments like The Wine Sellers and Forgottonia Brewing, and partake in exhilarating events such as the Jeep Blitz and Macomb Heritage Days. The town's lush natural landscapes, including the seven-circuit Prairie Labyrinth at Lakeview Nature Center, provide a tranquil escape for nature enthusiasts.With a wealth of recreational activities, delectable dining options, and immersive cultural experiences, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia beckons visitors to embark on a remarkable adventure in a town like no other. Discover the magic of Macomb and forge unforgettable memories in the heart of Unforgettable Forgottonia. For more information on planning your visit to Macomb, Illinois, and exploring all of its hidden gems, please visit Macombopoly.com and prepare to embark on a journey filled with wonder, history, and endless possibilities.