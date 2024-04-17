Crush Wine Experiences announces its 2024 "Jazz in the Vines" Summer Contemporary Jazz Concert Series in LI Wine Country
Award-winning saxophonist Gerald Albright kicks off the 8th annual summer season of Jazz in the Vines on July 13; presented by Crush Wine Experiences. Catch more top artists July 27, August 10 & 24. Tickets/Info: CrushWineXP.com
Top contemporary jazz guitarist Peter White returns to Crush WineXP's Jazz in the Vines concert series on July 27 at Jamesport Vineyards. Tickets/info: CrushWineXP.com
Crush WineXP's 8th season of Jazz in the Vines concerts return to Long Island Wine Country featuring Gerald Albright, Peter White, Vincent Ingala, & Spyro Gyra.
On July 13th, Jazz In The Vines is honored to have Gerald Albright kicking off its 2024 summer season at Jamesport Vineyards. With 9 Grammy™ award nominations over the past 25 years, the talented saxophonist is a top artist on the contemporary jazz scene. Celebrated for his smooth, soulful sound and versatile musical prowess, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his inspired performances and numerous chart-topping albums.
On July 27th, fan-favorite Peter White returns to the summer stage at Jamesport Vineyards. As one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape, White blends elements of jazz, pop, and classical guitar to create a unique sound that engages a wide audience of music lovers.
Vincent Ingala appears August 10th at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue. The young, chart-topping multi-instrumentalist is 2023's Billboard Smooth Jazz Artist Of The Year, with eighteen Top 10 Smooth Jazz radio singles and ten #1 radio hits.
The 2024 summer season closes August 24th at Jamesport Vineyards with the iconic Spyro Gyra celebrating their 50th Anniversary of memorable music. Having performed over 10,000 concerts on six continents. Jay Beckenstein and company have maintained a standard of excellence and that has sustained them on the “A-list” of live jazz attractions for five decades.
Boasting stunning vineyard settings, the great lawns at Jamesport Vineyard and Peconic Bay Vineyard transform into open-air performance venues featuring a spacious tent outfitted with a stage, professional sound and lighting, and appropriately-spaced concert hall-style seating. Additionally, guests can sit outside the tent in numerous casual seating areas. Optional food and drink selections from Jamesport Vineyards’ on-site Little Oak Wood-Fired Kitchen include wood-fired pizza, light fare, and wines by the glass from Jamesport’s wine portfolio. Peconic Bay Vineyards offers optional food and drink selections including artisanal cheese plates, oysters, and their wines by the glass as well.
“We’re thrilled to be back for another entertainment-packed summer season featuring award-wining contemporary jazz artists amidst the breathtaking backdrop of two of Long Island’s most beautiful wineries,” notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experiences, producers of the series. “This always-popular cultural event offers a blend of superb wines and world-class music, creating an intimate, unique summertime experience.”
Jazz in the Vines is among the various wine-centric events and tours Crush Wine Experiences presents throughout the year in the New York metro area and beyond. The summer concert series takes place rain or shine, with a tent protecting guests from the elements. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended as shows tend to sell out. Jamesport Vineyards is located at 1216 Main Road (Route 25) in Jamesport, New York. Peconic Bay Vineyards is located at 31320 Main Road (Route 5) in Cutchogue. Ample, free on-site parking is available.
Tickets for Jazz in the Vines are on sale now, priced at $65-$99, based upon seat location with General Admission, Upfront Seating and Front Row Seating available. Optional light fare and wine selections are offered at each winery. All ticket levels provide a seat; there is no assigned seating.
For more details or to purchase tickets for Jazz in the Vines 2024 shows, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person sommelier-curated events, virtual tastings, private and corporate sommelier-led wine tours, small group luxury, wine, food and cultural tours in Europe, educational articles, an archive of on-demand videos, and a jazz concert series in Long Island Wine Country. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
