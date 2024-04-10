Crush Wine Experiences Announces 2024 Season of “Day Trip to Wine Country,” NY's Only Sommelier-Guided Winery Tours
Crush WineXP’s announces its 8th season of exclusive sommelier-led "Day Trip to Wine Country" tours, visiting Long Island Wine Country and the Hudson Valley.
Unlike tours that simply bus people to and from wineries as part of a summer schedule that also features hikes and rafting trips, Crush Wine Experiences’ Day Trip to Wine Country tours expressly specialize in wine and are led by friendly, knowledgeable WSET certified sommeliers. The day includes a visit to two of the North Fork’s or Hudson Valley’s top, award-winning wineries where guests sample four selections at each stop. Additionally, Crush Wine XP’s guests receive unparalleled access as they interact with winemakers and key vineyard staff and go behind the scenes, visiting production areas and barrel cellars not normally accessible to the general public. Tours spend an enjoyable 90-minutes at each winery, gleaning entertaining insights into how the wine was made through fun, informative chats and tastings offering ample opportunity to ask questions and gain wine pairing tips to enjoy at home.
The 2024 Long Island tours head to the North Fork to visit two (2) wineries on Saturdays, from April 27 through November 2 and include RGNY Winery and Pellegrini Vineyards, or Sparkling Pointe Vineyards on select dates. Hudson Valley tours run select Sundays from late May through early October and include Benmarl Winery and Robibero Winery. Guests will not only taste some of each exceptional region’s finest wines but also enjoy locally sourced lunch featuring hearty artisanal sandwiches (with a vegetarian option) at their first winery stop to pair with the selections. There is also an option to purchase local artisanal local fare a la carte at the second winery. Prepared for a comfortable, enjoyable guest experience in all weather conditions, activities take place indoors in spacious tasting rooms during inclement or cooler weather and are protected from the elements during warm, sunny days.
“As wine lovers and sommeliers ourselves, we’re delighted to launch Day Trip to Wine Country’s 8th season of impeccably designed tours for wine enthusiasts of all levels. We only do wine tours and are proud to feature the only sommelier-guided excursions in New York State that appeal to novices and to those with more seasoned palates. It’s a full, fun, relaxing, and educational tour that celebrates New York’s beautiful wineries and their stellar offerings,” explains Crush Wine Experiences founder Sam Kimball, WSET certified sommelier and curator of the series. “This year, we’ll continue to follow current New York State and CDC guidelines as the tours allow our guests to enjoy some of the region’s best wineries and breathtaking scenery that both Long Island and the Hudson Valley have to offer.”
Each curated tour also includes a farm market stop where freshly baked pies, local produce, and other treats are available for purchase. Additionally, when visiting the wineries, guests can take advantage of discounts on full bottles, 4-packs, and more so they can continue to savor their favorite wines at home. (Offers are seasonal, may be subject to change.)
Day Trip to Wine Country tickets are on sale now, starting $149 per person. Check the Crush WineXP website for details about limited time promotional offers, group discounts, and complete tour details, including private day trips. All guests must be 21 and over.
To learn more about Crush Wine Experiences’ sommelier-led Day Trips to Long Island Wine Country and the Hudson Valley, or to purchase tickets, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person sommelier-curated events, virtual tastings, private and corporate sommelier-led wine tours, small group luxury, wine, food and cultural tours in Europe, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
Crsuh WineXP's Day Trip to Wine Country - New York State's only sommelier-guided wine tours