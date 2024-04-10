Crush Wine Experiences Announces 2024 Season of “Day Trip to Wine Country,” NY's Only Sommelier-Guided Winery Tours

Day Trip to Wine Country guests enjoy touring two top NY wineries for a unique, behind the scenes experience hosted by a certified Sommelier. Info/tickets: CrushWineXP.com

Crush WineXP's Day Trip to Wine Country tours return for an 8th season of sommelier-guided wine tours, including tastings and lunch, walks in the vines, chats with winemakers, and more. Info/tickets: CrushWineXP.com