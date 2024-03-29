52 More Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

The Mississippi national MATHCOUNTS team. From left to right: Ian Jung, Liam Richardson, Max Milinovich, Levi Mei and coach Jeanerette Selph Students prepare to compete at the Texas State Competition at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Marriott. MATHCOUNTS Competition Series logo

13 states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its fourth round of state competitions this week. Thirteen more states have announced their top students who will advance to the 2024 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Alabama: Jeffrey Duan of Madison, Henry Gladden of Mobile, Abigail Li of Vestavia Hills and Alex Zhu of Tuscaloosa.

• From Alaska: Luke Olmos of Anchorage, Brooke Peng of Anchorage, Charlie Wang of Soldotna and Grace Yang of Anchorage.

• From Arizona: Quentin Hill of Tucson, Puranjay Madupu of Chandler, Bowen Shan of Chandler and William Shan of Chandler.

• From California: Rohan Mallick of San Diego, Yichen Wu of San Jose, Ali Zaman of Fremont and Alex Zhan of San Jose.

• From Guam: Brayden Blas of Chalan Pago, Haoming Chen of Tamuning, Junnan Chen of Chalan Pago and Noah Kim of Dededo.

• From Iowa: Ethan Ding of Iowa City, Prabhas Gupta of Iowa City, Jiwon Kim of North Liberty and Kyros Wu of Coralville.

• From Michigan: Taiwen Feng of Troy, Sathvik Nelluri of Novi, Vincent Pirozzo of Rochester Hills and Mario Wu of Canton.

• From Mississippi: Ian Jung of Starkville, Levi Mei of Madison, Max Milinovich of Oxford and Liam Richardson of Madison.

• From Pennsylvania: Jeffrey Fan of Audubon, Rayoon Kim of Wynnewood, Eddy Zhang of Allentown and Alexander Zhen of State College.

• From Puerto Rico: Luis Collazo, Maddox Nguyen, Benjamin Ravitch and He Shan, all from San Juan.

• From Texas: Nathan Liu of Frisco, Le Yi Tan of Sugar Land, Vincent Wang of Austin and Channing Yang of Sugar Land.

• From Washington: Erin Bian of Shoreline, Laura Wang of Yarrow Point, Wesley Wu of Bellevue and Alexander Yang of Bellevue.

• From Wyoming: Zhishuo Li of Laramie, Jonathan Long of Cheyenne, Landon Petersen of Powell and Henry Shuman of Laramie.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Seven more U.S. states and territories will announce 28 more national competitors next week.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.