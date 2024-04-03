Morehouse Instrument Company Launches Updated MURA Chatbot
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, launched an updated website chatbot feature, MURA 2.0, which stands for Measurement Uncertainty Resource Assistant.
The updated version is the most comprehensive resource for force metrological questions. MURA can now scan over 15 million characters from Morehouse publications, web pages, and other highly technical documents. The MURA chatbot opens the first time a visitor is on the site. It can also search the entire site and email the results. Another new feature is a built-in option to email the Morehouse team if more information is needed.
MURA was designed to help visitors to the company’s website make better measurements by answering difficult questions quickly. It is extremely simple to use—all visitors must do is ask! Click the orange MURA icon at the website's bottom right corner to access it.
MURA has been carefully developed to be as accurate and precise as possible while retaining its conversational tone. Even if visitors are not precise in the question, they'll get a clear response and links to verified answer resources on the Morehouse site.
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
Steven Infanti
