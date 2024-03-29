Global Gaming Data Launches eSports and Fantasy Sports Platform For Digital Publishers
eSports and Fantasy Sports data feeds can be licensed by online media groups through Global Gaming Data.
Our eSports and Fantasy Sports data feeds are now available for licensing to digital media companies and online publishers in North America.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of their eSports data and Fantasy Sports data feed platform for online media groups. Digital publishers across North America can now license comprehensive eSports and Fantasy Sports content through Global Gaming Data.
Global Gaming Data's eSports tournament coverage includes:
CSGO
League of Legends
DOTA2
Rocket League
Rainbow6
NBA2K
Overwatch
eSports data feeds include Competition,Team, Match, and Player data. Fantasy Sports coverage includes player stats, projections, salaries, rankings and more.
"Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner. "As we strive to become the predominant sports data provider for digital publishers in North America, we are pleased to have the addition of eSports and Fantasy Sports," added Brier.
Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. A fully customizable and localized sports data widget is available for digital publishers looking to integrate turnkey sports data to their digital properties at the lowest cost pricing available in North America. Full 2024 Paris Olympic coverage widgets are also available to digital publishers through Global Gaming Data for as low as $500.00 per month. Information on sports data products and licensing can be found at www.SportsDataLive.com .
The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances. Interested digital publishers can reach out to Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.com
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
