AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH BOSTON-BASED FRIENDS OF SWITZERLAND, INC.
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20th, the American Swiss Foundation hosted its 79th Annual Gala at the Harvard Club of New York City, where Steven G. Hoch, Chair Emeritus of the American Swiss Foundation, announced a new partnership between American Swiss Foundation and Boston-based Friends of Switzerland, Inc.: "We are thrilled to welcome the Friends of Switzerland to the ASF Community. As a long-time member of FOSI and a recipient of the Stratton Prize, I look forward to working with FOSI to create a vibrant community in the Boston area.”
Friends of Switzerland, Inc. was established in 1966 and has awarded an annual Julius Adams Stratton Prize for Intercultural Achievement since its founding by Dr. Freddy Homburger, a Swiss-born oncologist who served as Honorary Consul for Switzerland in Boston from 1966 to 1968. The Stratton Prize is named after the 11th President of MIT, Dr. Julius Stratton, an American electrical engineer and physicist known for his contributions in applied electromagnetism. Stratton completed his bachelor’s degree from MIT and received his Doctor of Science from ETH Zurich, and was heavily influenced by his time in Switzerland.
As part of the merger agreement, the American Swiss Foundation will continue the FOSI Stratton Prize. Robert J. Giuffra, Chair of American Swiss Foundation stated, "We are thrilled to announce the union of our two Swiss-American organizations, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in our shared journey. Over three decades ago, the late Ambassador Whittlesey launched the ASF’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference. This merger enables the ASF to expand its footprint and programs in a geography of great importance to U.S.-Swiss relations.”
Larry Grob, President of FOSI and Board Member of the American Swiss Foundation, and Member of the ASF Alumni Committee, also noted his excitement about the partnership: “The union of the ASF and the Friends of Switzerland represents, in our minds, a significant milestone in the promotion of Swiss-American friendship and cross-cultural learning. No doubt, the Swiss, Swiss-American, and Swiss-interested people we serve will benefit from the perpetuation and expansion of these programs, as well as from the exposure to the ASF’s robust lineup of program offerings as its presence in Boston and greater New England grows. This is a very exciting venture."
FOSI’s merger with the American Swiss Foundation coincides with the ASF’s launch of regional and city Chapters and shared interest groups. ASF Executive Director Vanessa E. Beary remarked: “Joining forces with FOSI allows us to build a broader network together and gives us an opportunity to annually engage with our combined membership and alumni in the Boston area.”
***
FOSI Stratton Laureates: 1966 - 2019
1966: Julius Adams Stratton
1968: George W. Thorne
1969: Jerome Hunsaker
1970: Bradford Washburn
1971: Werner Imhoof
1972: Michael Stettler
1973: Georges F. Doriot
1974: Charles E. Mongan
1975: Ernst Huber
1976: Alain B. Rossier
1977: Charles S. Draper
1978: Agnes Mongan
1979: William D. Carter
1980: Randall Thompson
1981: Conrad H. Biber, George H. Büchi, & Roger Jeanloz
1982: Carl Einsele & Thomas Karger
1983: Bernard Brauchli
1984: Victor E. Weisskopf
1985: Philip J. McNiff
1986: John Kenneth Galbraith
1987: Oscar Handlin
1988: Irene Hischer Honegger
1989: Bruno Thurlimann
1990: Blanch Honegger Moyse
1991: Freddy Homburger
1992: Roman Totenberg
1993: William J. Curran
1994: Charles E. Ziegler
1995: James H. Hutson
1996: George Alessandria
1997: Hans. J. Bär
1998: Mary Davenport
1999: Ruth Ruprecht
2000: Alfred Defago
2001: Ernst Jost & Max Steinmann
2002: Faith Whittlesey*
2003: Jane Swift & Ralph Lewin
2004: Daniel Vasella
2005: Catherine N. Stratton
2006: Angelo M. Codevilla
2007: Jeno C. A. Staehelin
2008: John A. Shane
2009: Douglas Sears*
2010: Hansjörg Wyss
2011: Josef H. von Rickenbach
2012: Iris Bohnet
2013: Marc Redlich
2014: Steven G. Hoch*
2015: Renata von Tscharner
2016: Armin Hofmann, Chris Pullman, & Philip Burton
2018: Suzi LeVine & Eric LeVine*
2019: Martin Dahinden
*All starred Stratton Laureates were at one time members of the American Swiss Foundation’s Board. The late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey founded the American Swiss Foundation’s flagship Young Leaders Conference and served as Chair Emeritus until the end of her life.
