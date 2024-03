AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH BOSTON-BASED FRIENDS OF SWITZERLAND, INC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 20th, the American Swiss Foundation hosted its 79th Annual Gala at the Harvard Club of New York City, where Steven G. Hoch, Chair Emeritus of the American Swiss Foundation, announced a new partnership between American Swiss Foundation and Boston-based Friends of Switzerland, Inc.: "We are thrilled to welcome the Friends of Switzerland to the ASF Community. As a long-time member of FOSI and a recipient of the Stratton Prize, I look forward to working with FOSI to create a vibrant community in the Boston area.”Friends of Switzerland, Inc. was established in 1966 and has awarded an annual Julius Adams Stratton Prize for Intercultural Achievement since its founding by Dr. Freddy Homburger, a Swiss-born oncologist who served as Honorary Consul for Switzerland in Boston from 1966 to 1968. The Stratton Prize is named after the 11th President of MIT, Dr. Julius Stratton, an American electrical engineer and physicist known for his contributions in applied electromagnetism. Stratton completed his bachelor’s degree from MIT and received his Doctor of Science from ETH Zurich, and was heavily influenced by his time in Switzerland.As part of the merger agreement, the American Swiss Foundation will continue the FOSI Stratton Prize. Robert J. Giuffra, Chair of American Swiss Foundation stated, "We are thrilled to announce the union of our two Swiss-American organizations, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in our shared journey. Over three decades ago, the late Ambassador Whittlesey launched the ASF’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference. This merger enables the ASF to expand its footprint and programs in a geography of great importance to U.S.-Swiss relations.”Larry Grob, President of FOSI and Board Member of the American Swiss Foundation, and Member of the ASF Alumni Committee, also noted his excitement about the partnership: “The union of the ASF and the Friends of Switzerland represents, in our minds, a significant milestone in the promotion of Swiss-American friendship and cross-cultural learning. No doubt, the Swiss, Swiss-American, and Swiss-interested people we serve will benefit from the perpetuation and expansion of these programs, as well as from the exposure to the ASF’s robust lineup of program offerings as its presence in Boston and greater New England grows. This is a very exciting venture."FOSI’s merger with the American Swiss Foundation coincides with the ASF’s launch of regional and city Chapters and shared interest groups. ASF Executive Director Vanessa E. Beary remarked: “Joining forces with FOSI allows us to build a broader network together and gives us an opportunity to annually engage with our combined membership and alumni in the Boston area.”***FOSI Stratton Laureates: 1966 - 20191966: Julius Adams Stratton1968: George W. Thorne1969: Jerome Hunsaker1970: Bradford Washburn1971: Werner Imhoof1972: Michael Stettler1973: Georges F. Doriot1974: Charles E. Mongan1975: Ernst Huber1976: Alain B. Rossier1977: Charles S. Draper1978: Agnes Mongan1979: William D. Carter1980: Randall Thompson1981: Conrad H. Biber, George H. Büchi, & Roger Jeanloz1982: Carl Einsele & Thomas Karger1983: Bernard Brauchli1984: Victor E. Weisskopf1985: Philip J. McNiff1986: John Kenneth Galbraith1987: Oscar Handlin1988: Irene Hischer Honegger1989: Bruno Thurlimann1990: Blanch Honegger Moyse1991: Freddy Homburger1992: Roman Totenberg1993: William J. Curran1994: Charles E. Ziegler1995: James H. Hutson1996: George Alessandria1997: Hans. J. Bär1998: Mary Davenport1999: Ruth Ruprecht2000: Alfred Defago2001: Ernst Jost & Max Steinmann2002: Faith Whittlesey*2003: Jane Swift & Ralph Lewin2004: Daniel Vasella2005: Catherine N. Stratton2006: Angelo M. Codevilla2007: Jeno C. A. Staehelin2008: John A. Shane2009: Douglas Sears*2010: Hansjörg Wyss2011: Josef H. von Rickenbach2012: Iris Bohnet2013: Marc Redlich2014: Steven G. Hoch*2015: Renata von Tscharner2016: Armin Hofmann, Chris Pullman, & Philip Burton2018: Suzi LeVine & Eric LeVine*2019: Martin Dahinden*All starred Stratton Laureates were at one time members of the American Swiss Foundation’s Board. The late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey founded the American Swiss Foundation’s flagship Young Leaders Conference and served as Chair Emeritus until the end of her life.