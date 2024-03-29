The Photo Managers Conference Celebrates 15 Years of Putting Memories into Focus
Association Redefines the Conference Experience with dual In-Person and Virtual EventsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Photo Managers, the international association of professional photo organizers, is celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of its annual conference and charting new territory with two separate events; in-person from April 4-6th in Columbus, Ohio, and a virtual option running May 9-11th. Registration and information is available here: https://thephotomanagers.com/2024-conference/
The Photo Managers Conference is the largest coming together of photo organizers in the world. Both professional and amateur Photo Managers will enjoy the opportunity to learn from experts in various fields, ranging from digital marketing to photography to archives. Both versions feature two keynote speakers and twenty break-out sessions in four categories: Niche & Diverse Practices; Sales & Marketing; Systems & Operations: and Technology. Attendees to the Columbus conference will also have the opportunity to attend a pre-conference workshop on Entrepreneurial Thinking or A Digital Marketing Bootcamp
“The world of photography is rapidly evolving, and so are the demands of managing and preserving precious memories captured in photographs,” explains Cathi Nelson, CEO of The Photo Managers. “In light of this, we are excited to announce the highly anticipated event, The Photo Managers Conference 2024.”
“The Photo Managers Conference is the premier gathering for professionals and enthusiasts alike, dedicated to exploring the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in the field of photo management,” Nelson continues. “With a focus on empowering individuals and businesses to organize, preserve, and leverage their visual assets, this year's conference promises to be a game-changer in the growing field of photo management.”
“For anyone considering starting a business in Photo Organizing this is a must,” says past attendee, Ana Carvajal, professional Photo Manager and owner of Posterity Pro. “It is the only industry I know that welcomes you with open arms, helps you set up, and guides you through the process. Every expert is willing to help no matter where you are with your business. The Photo Managers Conference is where you see it all come together, meet people with the same questions (which get answered), learn about related business opportunities and more efficient workflows, and meet face-to-face with vendors who have products you didn’t know you needed!”
The 15th Anniversary Photo Managers Conference is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors: Nixplay, Mylio, Archival Methods, PhotoFlashDrive, Fuji Film, Ollie, Artifcts, Projector, Trustworthy, Archoral, Miller’s Professional Imaging, Nick Kelsh’s How to Photograph Your Life, Photo Organizing Stuff, Lifeazine, Compass Rose Legacy Foundation, and Dig Your Photos.
The Photo Managers Conference in-person event takes place April 4-6th in Columbus, Ohio and the virtual event runs May 9-11th. Discover more at: https://thephotomanagers.com/2024-conference/
About The Photo Managers
Since 2011, The Photo Managers has been bringing together professional photo organizers while setting the industry standard. With over 700 members worldwide ranging from part-timers to those enjoying a second-act career to six and seven-figure businesses, The Photo Managers offers courses for hobbyists, a Certification program for professional photo managers, and assistance to companies in creating backups and workflows for their images. Discover more at: https://thephotomanagers.com/
