Osteoarthritis Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Osteoarthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Osteoarthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Osteoarthritis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's "Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Osteoarthritis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Osteoarthritis Market Report:

The Osteoarthritis market size was valued approximately USD 18,690 million in the United States among the 7MM countries in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The Research on Osteoarthritis/Osteoporosis Against Disability (ROAD) study in Japan conducted by Yoshimura, showed a significant rise in knee OA through working age. As per this study, in Japan, OA affects approximately 25.3 million individuals aged over 40 years

The study by Swain et al., aimed to explore the incidence and prevalence of OA in the UK in 2017 and their trends using the UK Clinical Practice Research Data link (CPRD) comprising data on nearly 17.5 million patients

Key Osteoarthritis Companies: Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Grünenthal, Biosplice Therapeutics, Techfields, MiMedx, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, Medipost, Naturecell, and others

Key Osteoarthritis Therapies: CNTX-4975, TLC599, Resiniferatoxin, RTX-GRT7039, Lorecivivint, X0002, Amniofix, Ampion, ReNu, Cartistem, JointStem, and others

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease (DJD), is the most common type of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint in the body, the disorder most commonly affects joints in hands, knees, hips and spine, and is more likely to develop as people age although it can occur in adults of any age.

Osteoarthritis Market

The dynamics of the Osteoarthritis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“According to the estimates, the highest market size of OA was found in the United States and the least was in Italy across the 7MM. Besides, the upcoming therapies of OA are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with OA and add to the overall growth of the OA market size.”

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Osteoarthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Osteoarthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

Resiniferatoxin/RTX-GRT7039: Grünenthal

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

X0002: Techfields

Amniofix: MiMedx

Ampion: Ampio Pharmaceuticals

ReNu: Organogenesis

Cartistem: Medipost

JointStem: Naturecell

Osteoarthritis Market Strengths

Now companies are investing heavily in developing disease modifying therapies for the treatment of Osteoarthritis which will fulfill a major unmet need

Single injection joint function enhancing hyaluronic acid formulation’s sales are steadily rising, and companies are looking to expand into new markets in order to increase their profit of their single injection products

Osteoarthritis Market Opportunities

Lucrative opportunities in nations where single-injection joint function enhancing drugs are unavailable. The growth of the Osteoarthritis market is driven by an increase in the geriatric population and obesity

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Osteoarthritis Companies: Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Grünenthal, Biosplice Therapeutics, Techfields, MiMedx, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, Medipost, Naturecell, and others

Key Osteoarthritis Therapies: CNTX-4975, TLC599, Resiniferatoxin, RTX-GRT7039, Lorecivivint, X0002, Amniofix, Ampion, ReNu, Cartistem, JointStem, and others

Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoarthritis current marketed and Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Osteoarthritis market drivers and Osteoarthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

