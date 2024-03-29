Outdoor Living Launches New Range of Inflatable Hot Tubs and Outdoor Gas Grills

Sheridan, Wyoming – Open Air Luxury, a premium outdoor living store in Wyoming, is excited to announce its new range of inflatable hot tubs and outdoor gas grills that have been chosen to help customers elevate their outdoor space into a relaxing sanctuary.

With a mission to bring the beauty of the great outdoors to a customer’s doorstep, Open Air Luxury’s new outdoor grill and hot tub range has been carefully curated to provide top-quality outdoor furniture that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and durability. Offering some of the biggest and most reputable brands in the upscale outdoor living industry, Open Air Luxury’s goal is to enhance every customer’s outdoor living experience.

“What sets Open Air Luxury apart is our unwavering commitment to quality,” said a spokesperson for Open Air Luxury. “Each piece in our collection is crafted with artisanal expertise and sourced from renowned manufacturers who share their vision of blending elegance with durability. From the finest materials to the most meticulous craftsmanship, Openair Luxury ensures that our customers have access to outdoor furnishings that will truly stand the test of time.”

Dedicated to offering customers a wide variety of stylish and functional outdoor solutions as well as exceptional customer service, Open Air Luxury’s bespoke collection of fire pits, outdoor grills, gazebos, hot tubs, and saunas is designed to help customers create lasting memories in the comfort of their home. Some of the premium outdoor living store’s new product range include:

Inflatable Hot Tubs: Open Air Luxury inflatable hot tubs have been hand-picked to transform a customer’s backyard into their own indulgent oasis. With brands such as the renowned MSpa Frame Mono Round Bubble Inflatable Hot Tub, which comfortably sits 6 bathers, customers can enjoy a quick heating system, variable bubble speeds, and a smart filtration system.

Portable Hot Tubs: Open Air Luxury portable hot tubs, such as The Toronto SE hot tub by the Canadian Spa Company, deliver LED lighting, a built-in Bluetooth audio, an aromatherapy system, and a cascading waterfall to offer families an all-inclusive full-sensory experience, making it the perfect complement to every backyard.

Outdoor Grills: The stainless steel KoKoMo 5 Burner 40 Inch Built In BBQ Island Grill is one of the leading Open Air Luxury outdoor grills due to its complete control with 5 independent heat controls for indirect cooking and 1 control knob for the Infrared Rotisserie Back Burner, which is perfect for entertaining on warm summer nights for friends and family.

Gas Grills: Open Air Luxury gas grills make dining outside simple. They feature reliable flames on every start, as well as stainless steel frames, warming racks, and grills. Like KoKoMo 3-burner Built in outdoor grill, that delivers complete control with 3 independent heat control for indirect cooking, families will find the ideal grill to fit their outdoor kitchen area.

Open Air Luxury encourages customers who have questions about any of its products or would like advice on discovering the art of outdoor indulgence to fill out the convenient contact form on its website today to hear back swiftly from a professional member of its team.

About Open Air Luxury

Open Air Luxury was born out of a love for nature and the desire to enhance it through products that provide customers with unparalleled comfort and style. With elegantly crafted hot tubs and picturesque gazebos, each item in Open Air Luxury’s collection has been meticulously chosen to offer customers the ultimate luxury outdoor experience.

