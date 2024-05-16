All-Inclusive Preventive Care Announces IV Therapy Treatments Available at Their Clinic in Miami Lakes, FL

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA — All-Inclusive Preventive Care, a reputable healthcare provider in Miami Lakes, is pleased to introduce its advanced IV drip therapy treatments designed to enhance patient wellness by efficiently delivering essential vitamins, fluids, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. These treatments provide rapid hydration solutions and nutrient infusion to ensure maximum absorption and benefit.



All-Inclusive Preventive Care offers diverse customized IV therapy options, allowing patients to choose treatments tailored to their health needs. Among these, the basic IV therapy package is offered at $110, primarily focusing on delivering essential hydration complemented by a comprehensive blend of B-complex vitamins. These vitamins include:

Thiamin – Vitamin B1.

Riboflavin – Vitamin B2.

Niacin – Vitamin B3.

Pantothenic Acid – Vitamin B5.

Pyridoxine – Vitamin B6.

Thiamin helps convert nutrients into energy, playing a vital role in energy metabolism. Riboflavin supports the transformation of food into energy and aids in red blood cell production, playing a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body. Niacin enhances skin health, aids digestion, and supports the nervous system. Pantothenic acid is essential for metabolizing food into energy, and pyridoxine is instrumental in promoting immune health and protein metabolism.

To further personalize their health regimen, patients at All-Inclusive Preventive Care can enhance their IV therapy with various boosters. For an additional $25, cobalamin (Vitamin B12) is available to help elevate energy levels. This is crucial for those needing an energy boost. Calciferol (Vitamin D), essential for enhancing bone health and supporting immune function, can be added for $50. For the same price, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) is offered as a powerful antioxidant, playing a pivotal role in tissue repair and immune defense. Additionally, zinc can be included for $50, known for its benefits in immune support and promoting efficient wound healing. These optional boosters allow patients to tailor their IV therapy to meet specific health needs, providing a comprehensive approach to wellness and recovery.

Dr. Evelyn Rodriguez, OB/GYN – APRN and owner at All-Inclusive Preventive Care, underscores the clinical benefits of their IV therapy offerings. “These therapies provide significant advantages for patients requiring rapid hydration, an immune system enhancement, or a surge in energy and vitality,” she explains. The flexibility of these treatments allows for personalized formulations tailored to address the specific wellness goals of each patient, ensuring that they receive the most appropriate nutrient combinations. This individualized approach helps maximize the potential health benefits of each session, aligning closely with the patient’s unique physiological requirements.

The IV therapy sessions at All-Inclusive Preventive Care are administered by a team of experienced medical professionals in a secure and professional environment, prioritizing patient safety and comfort. Utilizing only sterile, medical-grade solutions, the clinic adheres to stringent healthcare standards to ensure the highest level of care. Each session is conducted with meticulous attention to safety protocols, providing a reassuring and comfortable experience for all patients. This commitment to excellence in practice ensures that every treatment meets the necessary medical guidelines and supports optimal health outcomes.

“We are thrilled to make these innovative Miami IV therapy options available to our community in Miami Lakes,” Dr. Rodriguez added. “It’s a transformative approach that proactively supports individuals in managing and optimizing their health.”

To learn more about the IV therapy services offered by All-Inclusive Preventive Care, please visit https://www.allinclusive.care/iv-therapy-miami/ or contact them at (305) 200-3141.

About All-Inclusive Preventive Care

Situated in the heart of Miami Lakes, All-Inclusive Preventive Care is dedicated to delivering a broad spectrum of high-quality, patient-centric healthcare solutions. The facility is staffed by an experienced team of healthcare providers, including gynecology and primary care specialists, and various advanced treatments. These services collectively emphasize preventive health measures tailored to meet the needs of each patient. The clinic’s commitment extends beyond routine care, focusing on enhancing the well-being of the Miami Lakes community by making comprehensive healthcare accessible to everyone. This approach ensures that all patients receive personalized and meticulous care to improve health outcomes and maintain long-term wellness.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/all-inclusive-preventive-care-announces-iv-therapy-treatments-available-at-their-clinic-in-miami-lakes-fl/

5881 NW 151st St Ste #203

Miami Lakes

Florida 33014

United States

(305) 200-3141

Website: https://www.allinclusive.care/gynecologist-miami/