Seasons Catering Releases New Menu for The BBQ Season

Vancouver, BC – Seasons Catering, renowned catering services vancouver, is happy to announce the release of its new menu for the BBQ season, which features a mouth-watering variety of flavorful meats, delicious sides, and moreish desserts to make any summer event more memorable.

After the success and privilege of serving an array of esteemed clients, such as the BC Security Commission and UBC (University of British Columbia) with its delectable BBQ, Seasons Catering decided to release its BBQ seasonal menu again this year, to keep offering top-quality BBQ catering services tailored to the unique needs of each client, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable dining experience for all attendees.

“We are committed to consistently delivering exceptional catering vancouver experiences. We have provided BBQ catering for BC Security Commission’s annual employee appreciation event and UBC’s summer campus picnic, where faculty, staff, and students alike enjoyed our delicious barbecue and we received glowing feedback for our professional service and extensive menu options that accommodated various dietary preferences,” said a spokesperson for Seasons Catering.

Seasons Catering’s BBQ menu innovatively combines its chef’s 20 years of culinary experience in Europe, North America, and Asia to deliver local and flavorful food experiences. Over the years, the company has cultivated partnerships with farms in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as personally handpicking the majority of produce and maintaining close relationships with local businesses and suppliers to ensure the freshest and highest quality ingredients for every dish.

The top rated catering company’s summer catering menu has been thoughtfully curated to be rich with flavor and provide clients with a comprehensive selection of BBQ classics. These include:

Customizable Options: Choose from European Wieners or Franks, Beef or Chicken Burgers, and Veggie Burgers (Vegan Option) to tailor the menu to match guests’ preferences.

Comprehensive Inclusions: Seasons Catering’s BBQ menu includes everything needed for a satisfying meal, from Brioche Burger/Hot Dog Buns to a variety of toppings like Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Pickles, and an array of condiments including BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, Relish, Mustard, and Mayo.

Diverse Salad Selection: barbeque caterers vancouver clients can select any two salads from a range of options, including Seasons Signature Salad, Potato Salad, Cherry Tomato Penne Salad, Caesar Salad, and Greek Salad, ensuring a balanced and flavorful meal.

Indulgent Desserts: End the BBQ experience on a sweet note with a choice of two desserts, featuring options like Fresh Watermelon, Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad, Assorted Dessert Squares, Assorted House-made Cookies and Biscotti, and Okanagan Apple Crumble with Vanilla Crème Anglaise.

Seasons Catering invites businesses and individuals to reach out to its professional team to discuss the details of their special day and to receive a comprehensive catering quote that perfectly aligns with their needs and expectations.

Founded in 2007, Seasons Catering is a local Vancouver catering company owned by 2 chefs with over 20 years of culinary experience influenced from Europe, North America, and Asia. With partnerships with farms in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Seasons Catering prioritizes the freshest ingredients to create delicious, quality dishes for both large and small corporate and private clients.

Since we started in 2007, we've been clear that seasonal, local, and flavourful food is what mattered to us—it's why we even branded ourselves Seasons Catering.

