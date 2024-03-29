RBH Sound continues legacy of Impression Series with 3rd Generation
Affordable performanceLAYTON, UT, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning loudspeaker manufacturer RBH Sound debuted the 3rd generation Impression series speakers. The company developed this series for those that need high performance on a budget. The core components of the Impression series are the proprietary fabric dome tweeter and 5.25” aluminum cone driver with phase plug.
The 85-i tower includes a single tweeter, a single midrange, and a side firing 8” woofer in a cabinet that is tuned to 32Hz providing rich bass that is shocking for the size of the speaker. The crossover and spacing of all of the drivers was carefully crafted so that all of the drivers are phase coherent. This results in a sonic signature that is very natural sounding. The dimensions of the 85-i are identical to the well received 641-SE speakers of the past.
The next in the lineup is the 55-i which is an MTM configuration that is perfectly symmetrical for horizontal and vertical operation. Its size and weight make it a great option for mains, center, and surrounds for a completely timbre matched setup on a budget.
The 5-i bookshelf speaker is a compact and affordable speaker that combines great sound and convenient size.
The 12-i is a compact and capable 12 inch subwoofer that is complemented by a matching down firing passive radiator. Its price, size, weight, and performance is a competitive offering from RBH Sound.
The 85-i is 6.75” x 40.25” x 10.6875” and has a weight of 36.35 lbs. The 55-i is 6.75” x 17.5” x 10.6875” and has a weight of 16.65 lbs. The 5-i is 6.75” x 11.875” x 10.6875” and has a weight of 11.55 lbs. The 12-i is 15.75” x 15.6875” x 16.375” and has a weight of 43 lbs.
About RBH Sound (RBH)
A privately held, Utah-based company, RBH is a global provider of high-performance loudspeakers and other audio products for the home audio custom integration, professional audio, and light commercial industries. The company also produces high-performance personal and portable audio products. RBH has been designing, engineering, and crafting products with superior acoustic reproduction at sensible prices since 1976.
