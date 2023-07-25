RBH Sound Debuts Company First 21-inch Subwoofer
Award-winning loudspeaker manufacturer RBH Sound debuted their first 21-inch subwoofer with a carbon fiber driver. The company developed this subwoofer for those seeking a truly infrasonic-capable subwoofer. The UNRIVALED 21-SF/R houses a proprietary driver featuring an impressive 4,000-watt thermal power handling controlled by a long throw suspension and neodymium motor structure culminating in a subwoofer system that is extraordinarily capable.
This UNRIVALED 21-SF/R was designed to push the boundaries of what RBH Sound currently offers with the ability to seamlessly integrate with their current offerings. The carbon fiber cone falls in line with the design philosophy of RBH Sound products, providing a rigid and lightweight cone material for fast and accurate reproductions of their given frequency range.
The magic of the UNRIVALED 21-SF/R lies inside. The new RBH technology G.A.D.S. (granular acoustic damping system) (patent pending) made its way into this subwoofer to add much-needed damping properties and rigidity to balance with the sheer power of the 21-inch driver creating an impressively inert cabinet that allows the 21-inch driver to do what it does best, move lots of air.
The RBH Sound DA-2602DSP subwoofer amplifier is the much-needed muscle to properly drive the UNRIVALED 21-SF/R. With 4000 watts of power available in bridged mode and 30 band parametric EQ on board, the DA-2602DSP and the UNRIVALED 21-SF/R are a match made in
heaven.
The UNRIVALED 21-SF/R weighs 333 lbs. Dimensions are 43” W x 27-¼" H x 2” D (including the outrigger system). It has an anechoic frequency response of 12Hz-80Hz (±3dB). When combined with the RBH DA-2602DSP amplifier, its CEA 2010 low-frequency measurement is 10 Hz at 94.3 dB.
It is available now through the company’s authorized dealer and distributor network.
About RBH Sound (RBH)
A privately held, Utah-based company, RBH is a global provider of high-performance loudspeakers and other audio products for the home audio custom integration, professional audio, and light commercial industries. The company also produces high-performance personal and portable audio products. RBH has been designing, engineering, and crafting products with superior acoustic reproduction at sensible prices since 1976.
For more information, please visit rbhsound.com.
