Deshonda Jennings "Empower and Recharge: Launch Your Legacy Weekend Retreat"

Empower & Recharge Retreat: A weekend of growth, networking, and relaxation for entrepreneurs seeking success and well-being.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Empower and Recharge: Launch Your Legacy Weekend Retreat" - A Transformative Event for Entrepreneurs Prioritizing Business Success and Personal Well-being
DeShonda Jennings, founder of DJ It Takes A Village, is set to host the upcoming "Launch Your Legacy Weekend Retreat." Scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, this event is specifically designed for entrepreneurs who aim to enhance their professional success while emphasizing the importance of personal well-being. Participants will experience a weekend focused on professional development and self-care in a supportive environment.
Event Details:
Networking Opportunities: The retreat will commence with a Meet and Greet session on Friday, offering attendees the opportunity to network over refreshments.
Business Workshops: Saturday's agenda includes two intensive workshops that provide sustainable business strategies and actionable insights aimed at fostering long-term growth.
Self-Care Activities: Attendees will engage in activities designed to rejuvenate their spirit and promote well-being, balancing the intensive business learning.
Relaxation and Rejuvenation: The event will conclude with a 60-minute massage session, allowing participants to unwind and assimilate the valuable insights gained.
Media Coverage:
The event organizers welcome media coverage of the retreat. Opportunities for interviews with DeShonda Jennings, speakers, and participants are available to provide insights into the significant impacts of the event on both personal and professional development.
About the Event:
The Launch Your Legacy Weekend Retreat is not just an event; it is an experience designed to empower attendees to pursue their business ambitions while prioritizing their health and well-being. This retreat offers a unique opportunity for attendees to find balance in today’s demanding world, standing out as a pivotal gathering for those looking to succeed professionally without compromising their health.
Registration and Additional Information:
For more details about the retreat and to register, please visit Selfcare.djittakesavillagetoo.org.
About DeShonda Jennings:
DeShonda Jennings is a multifaceted professional balancing roles as a mother, grandmother, childcare business owner, coach, speaker, and author. With a passion for empowering families and children, Jennings has established DJ Shining Stars Daycare, a model of excellence in family childcare, born from her extensive background in Early Childhood Education and her personal journey as a parent.
For Interviews, Please Contact:
Instagram: @deshonda_j
Facebook: DeShonda Jennings
LinkedIn: DeShonda Jennings
Email: info@deshondajennings.com
Phone: +1(804) 928-6752
Websites: www.deshondajennings.com, Selfcare.djittakesavillagetoo.org
