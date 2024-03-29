CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™: ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality available direct, sidestepping resale price surge
We have elevated the Official Hospitality program for CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ to whole new heights befitting the tournament’s promise of ‘Feel the Greatness’”MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will this be Messi’s last CONMEBOL Copa América? Will Vinicius claim his first such trophy? Will we see Christian Pulisic dribble USMNT’s way to the top? Official Hospitality customers can now secure their seats – and exclusive hospitality benefits – online, to watch some of the world’s greatest players converge on US soil - 20 June to 14 July 2024.
— Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality
• All Official Hospitality products are inclusive of a match ticket, as well as a food and beverage service designed to enhance the guest experience.
• Official Hospitality is available in three product tiers, and as series products (matches bundled according to tournament stage and venue).
• CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ matches are planned for 14 stadiums, with select hospitality options in all venues.
This June and July, the USA is poised to host some of the beautiful game’s all-time stars and the region’s fiercest football (soccer) talent – while Official Hospitality guests are set to enjoy CONMEBOL Copa América’s most sophisticated hospitality program to date.
Online sales have officially launched, meaning fans can now craft their greatest CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️ experience with ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality, delivered by BEYOND Hospitality. The full range of product tiers and series can be explored and purchased directly on www.copaamericahospitality.com. Hospitality packages sold together with accommodation are also available (more below).
Official Hospitality is available in three tiers, with ticket-inclusive products ranging from the casual and convenient Club Copa for avid fans, to the refined Copa Lounge, and the luxurious Insignia Lounge option for those seeking a truly premium tournament experience. Guests of the program will enjoy exceptional service, enhanced access, and some of the best seats “in the house” across all products*, with prices starting at US$ 650. Furthermore, in honoring our ambition to enhance the customer experience at every touchpoint, BEYOND has committed to charging no checkout fees for online purchases.
Fourteen stadiums across ten US states will act as host venues for this clash of giants**, running 20 June to 14 July 2024, and selected Official Hospitality packages are available in all venues. Pick and choose single matches – including the opening match – or hospitality series products (matches bundled according to venue or tournament stage).
Customers can purchase directly online at www.copaamericahospitality.com, or request more information and assistance via sales@beyond-hospitality.com.
As mentioned, ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality products are also available packaged with ancillary options like selected accommodation and a concierge service, through our partnership with Official Sales Agents and travel services provider. These options can be found via the website, along with other great add-ons – such as ground transport and attractions bookings.
Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said: “We’ve created a spectacular Official Hospitality offering for CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™️. We are proud to deliver a multifaceted program that gives our clients and their guests more choice, more experiences, and more moments to celebrate with Official Hospitality. In fact, through collaboration with the event owner, host stadiums, and selected service providers, we have elevated the Official Hospitality program in 2024 to whole new heights befitting the tournament’s promise of ‘Feel the Greatness’.”
"Great matches, great experiences; the best we can offer to our fans in the stadiums. This is the proposition that CONMEBOL upholds in each of our competitions. And we proudly do so with BEYOND, a company of possibility and expertise,” said Juan Roa, Commercial and Marketing Director at CONMEBOL.
Customers can purchase online now via www.copaamericahospitality.com or request more information and assistance via sales@beyond-hospitality.com.
* All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality’s service level criteria.
** Participating teams include the 10 member nations of CONMEBOL – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela – and six from Concacaf (covering North America, Central America and the Caribbean). This includes the hosts (USA), Jamaica, Mexico, and Panama, with the two remaining qualifiers to be decided on 24 March.
– ENDS –
BEYOND Hospitality
We don’t just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.
BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality program creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.
For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com and www.copaamericahospitality.com.
Instagram: @hospitality_beyond
TikTok: @beyondhospitality
YouTube: @BeyondHospitalityGroup
LinkedIn: BEYOND Hospitality Group
CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™️.
CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ will be played in the United States and includes ten CONMEBOL teams and six Concacaf guest teams. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations.
The six Concacaf teams qualify through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24. The already qualified representative teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama. The other two Concacaf participants will be confirmed after a play-off between Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica vs Honduras, on Saturday, 23 March 2024.
This 48th edition of one of the most important competitions of the continent will be only the
second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams (previously the 2016 edition, which was also held in the United States). Teams that have won ten World Cup titles from FIFA™️ and the biggest stars of world football will take the field for 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024.
Tickets for CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™️ are now available at www.copaamerica.com.
Facebook: /copaamerica
Instagram: @copaamerica
Twitter: @copaamerica
TikTok: @copaamerica
YouTube: /copaamerica
Adrian Lewis
Teneo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok