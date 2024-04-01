Alpha Futures and Atmos Data Merge to Form MATHIQUES, a Fintech Powerhouse
We are combining our expertise in trading technology, market analysis, and data security to create a next-generation fintech platform.”LUXEMBOURG, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading fintech companies Alpha Futures and Atmos Data have announced the merger of their businesses to create MATHIQUES, a new force in the financial technology industry. Alpha Futures is known for its artificial intelligence-powered algorithmic trading solutions, while Atmos Data is a pioneer in big data management and analytics.
The combined company will be led by Glen Bekker, former CEO of Alpha Futures, who will now serve as the CEO of MATHIQUES. “The merger of Alpha Futures and Atmos Data is a perfect match,” said Bekker. “We are combining our expertise in trading technology, market analysis, and data security to create a next-generation fintech platform that will transform the way financial institutions and traders make data-driven decisions. With our advanced AI algorithms and state-of-the-art data analysis tools, we can improve our trading performance and efficiency with unmatched insights and customisable trading strategies.”
Even though the product hasn't yet been publicly released, MATHIQUES has already attracted significant interest from top financial institutions, hedge funds, and venture capitalists, who have praised MATHIQUES for its innovative technology and superior performance.
The launch of MATHIQUES marks a new chapter in the fintech industry. The company is poised to lead the way in the development of new technologies and solutions that will shape the future of intelligent trading. In the world of MATHIQUES, every trade is a smart choice and every decision is a precise judgment.
MATHIQUES’ flagship product offerings include:
AI-powered analytics and forecasting for real-time market insights:
Gain actionable insights from real-time market data using AI-powered analytics and forecasting engines. Predict market movements with greater accuracy and make informed trading decisions with confidence.
Secure and compliant financial data sharing platform:
Ensure the security and compliance of financial data with our secure data-sharing platform. Collaborate seamlessly with partners and reduce the risk of data breaches.
Automated trading execution tools for intelligent rule-based and market-driven trading:
Automate trading strategies with intelligent execution tools. Create custom rules and leverage market-driven algorithms to execute trades efficiently and capitalise on opportunities.
Powerful visualisation dashboards for comprehensive portfolio and risk management:
Gain a clear and holistic view of portfolio performance and risk exposure with powerful visualisation dashboards. Monitor key metrics in real-time and make data-driven decisions to optimise your portfolio.
Industry insiders are confident that MATHIQUES will be a major player in the fintech space, bringing new technologies and innovation to the industry. This new fintech powerhouse is poised to make a significant impact on the financial technology landscape, with its unmatched capabilities and groundbreaking vision.
About MATHIQUES
Emerging from the powerhouse merger of Alpha Futures and Atmos Data in late 2023, MATHIQUES is a revolutionary force in financial technology. MATHIQUES is a leader in research and development (R&D) that leverages its expertise in trading technology, data analytics, and secure data management to create groundbreaking solutions for the financial industry.
MATHIQUES' mission is to attract forward-thinking investors who share their vision for the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge R&D, MATHIQUES develops innovative solutions that empower financial institutions and traders to make smarter, data-driven decisions, shaping the future of intelligent trading in the financial sector.
