Crafting Wedding & Moments at Jia He Grand

Jia He Grand, is proud to announce its latest offering for wedding couples - a remarkable wedding experience that will leave a lasting impression.

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He Grand, a Chinese Restaurant nestled at One Farrer Hotel, is proud to announce its latest offering for wedding couples - a remarkable wedding experience that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Known as the Chinese Restaurant situated at One Farrer Hotel, Jia He brings wedding couples on a journey of romantic moments. Wedding guests will be delighted with a wholistic experience where the in-house banquet is a symphony of contemporary decor and exquisite culinary delights. Each dish carefully prepared to enchant and satisfy, ensuring a memorable dining experience for the Wedding Couple and the guests.

At Jia He Grand, they understand that a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and Jia He strives to make it a truly notable one. The team of experienced wedding planners will work closely with the couples to bring their dream wedding to life.

Jia He Grand offers bespoke cocktail corners ideally spaced, for guests to mingle in a beautiful environment, the team also works with couples to create a lovely atmosphere for their solemnization ceremony, ensuring that the occasion is truly alluring.

Jia He Grand is conveniently located on the lobby level of One Farrer Hotel, situated near the Farrer Park MRT Station, easily accessible making it the ideal venue for the wedding couples looking to celebrate their special day.

Jia He Grand is excited to welcome wedding couples to experience the unparalleled service and exquisite cuisine. With the attention to detail and commitment to creating engaging yet sentimental moments, Jia He Grand could become the go-to destination for captivating weddings serving Chinese cuisine in Singapore.

There are four tailor-made packages for wedding couples to choose from such as Celebration, Eternal, Perfect to Blissful Jia He Grand Wedding packages.

For more information or to book the dream wedding at Jia He Grand, please visit the website at https://www.jiahe.com.sg/weddings or contact Jia He Grand directly.

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations:

For Wedding Banquets, please contact 6538 4788 (office hours)

Mobile for Weddings enquiries at 9170 2682.

Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

• For Reservations: 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 /8870 8988

• Website: www.jiahe.com.sg

Weddings: https://www.jiahe.com.sg/weddings

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Grand Weddings