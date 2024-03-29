Madras Maple Cafe In Prince George Wins Its Maiden ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Running a successful Indian cuisine in the western countries is not just another task. It is actually an achievement in the food industry to create a customer base and successfully operate the restaurant. They will have to be at their best in terms of taste, ambience and customer service to thrive in the competition. Madras Maple Cafe operating in Prince George, BC is one such top-notch Indian cuisine that delivers mouth watering Indian cuisine to the locale. Their commitment and dedication has helped them lunch the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award after cracking its 50-Point Inspection.
People at Madras Maple Cafe say, “We have created Madras Maple Cafe to spread the exquisite taste of Indian cuisine to the world. We are proud to be a part of people who spread healthy and traditional Indian food around the globe. This appreciation from ThreeBestRatedⓇ is heart warming and ensures that we are on the right path. This motivates us to work even harder to provide the best Indian taste to every individual who walks into our premises!”
Why Madras Maple Cafe Over Others?
A restaurant is not wholly about food, it is also the experience. One has to remember the place and want to visit the place again to experience the same which will make the restaurant win the hearts of people. Madras Maple Cafe has a deep understanding of it and worked on providing a whole experience to people who dine in their spot. Hence, Madras Maple Cafe has gained an outstanding reputation for redefining the dining experience along with deliciously made Indian food varieties which ultimately transferred the way people savor and relish their meals.
Chefs in Madras Maple Cafe are experts in making mouth watering Indian dishes and melt one's heart out. Their distinctive ability to uncover the unique flavors of India and sharing them with the Northern region to create exotic fusion will make you fall in love with the restaurant. One can expect an extensive array of gluten-free, vegan-friendly dishes meticulously prepared with the freshest locally sourced ingredients. They cater to both dine-in and takeout, ensuring one can enjoy their culinary delights in the manner that suits their best.
Customer Reviews!
>> “Had a lovely Indian dinner with my family, curries were good and the prawn biryani was superb. Must come again to try other dishes. And yes, service is awesome,” wrote CK Woo.
>> Akash Kataria said, “Fantastic customer service by Hussan. She asked twice if I needed anything. It was my first visit to Madras Cafe. I ordered Chole Bhature. Was Amazing. See you next time.”
>> “The best Indian food in town, although I do not live in this town. The food here is super authentic and for someone who was visiting this place for 3 days, we ended up having dinner here 2 of the 3 days. It was super yummy,” said Kristy Chen
Here is the list of must try dishes in Madras Maple Cafe,
Veg Varieties: Kadai Bhindi, Saag Paneer, Channa Masala, Paneer Butter Masala, Tawa Sabji, Vegetable Chittnadu, Aloo Gobi, Malai Kofta, Dal Makhni, Dal Tadka, Kadai Paneer, Veg Korma, Shahi Paneer, Mutter Paneer, Baingan Masala, Paneer Tikka Masala & Paneer Bhurji.
Chicken Varieties: Kadai Chicken, Chicken Chettinad, Chicken Tikka Saag, Chicken Phall, Chicken Korma, Chicken Vindaloo, Butter Chicken, Madras Chicken Curry, Chicken Coconut Curry & Chicken Tikka Masala.
Egg Varieties: Egg Curry, Large Curry and Egg Bhurji.
Lamb/Goat Varieties: Grandma’s Style Goat Curry, Goat Phall, Lamb Chittnadu, Goat Vindaloo, Lamb Rogan, Goat Chittnadu, Lamb Vindaloo, Laam Saag, Lamb Korma, Goat Korma, Goat Coconut Curry, Chefs Kadai Style & Madras Lamb Curry
All residents of Prince George must walk into Madras Maple Cafe to serve the real taste of Indian cuisine to their taste buds! Since their roots are from the Southern part of India, they are specialized in ethnic South Indian cuisine. One of their standout dishes is called “South Indian classic Dosa” which is a delicious dish made of fermented rice and lentils, traditionally served alongside Sambar and Chutneys is a must try!
Chanemouga Prian Tandabany
Madras Maple Cafe
+1 236-423-2444
madrasmaplecafe@gmail.com