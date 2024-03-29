Senator Joe Lieberman and Americans United Against Destructive Driving NFP
Politics and charity worked together for safer highways and byways for all of us.
Senator Lieberman wrote, “your hard work to coordinate the efforts of students, and to design a study guide and day planner interwoven, with safe driving messages is to be commended””BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving, (AUADD), Teens Against Drunk riving (TADD), Dr. William M. Piecuch, Jr., and our entire all-volunteer, charitable organization, want to express our condolences to the Lieberman family.
— Senator Joe Lieiberman
In 1989, Then Senator Lieberman wrote a letter (see the actual letter attached) to the then owner of “Turn on to safe driving,” high school driver education-teen program. The very program Americans United Against Destructive Driving is using today. Since the purchase by AUADD, they state they have educated over 400,000 high school aged teens, against the dangers of destructive driving, since 2003. Senator Lieberman was a huge supporter of charities like Americans United Against Destructive Driving, and highway safety in general stated Dr Piecuch.
Senator Lieberman wrote, “your hard work to coordinate the efforts of students, and to design a study guide and day planner interwoven, with safe driving messages is to be commended”.
Americans United Against Destructive Driving is now in the process of developing the turn on to safe driving program in its former paper form, into an ever-expanding app. “While we have been very successful with the paper form of the planner educational tool, educating over 400,000 teens since 2003, the app version which will expand on so many different aspects of highway safety today, will allow us to reach over a million students per year initially, said Dr. William M. Piecuch, Jr., the Founder and President of AUADD.
When Dr. Piecuch worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and its legislative department, Dr. Piecuch had many opportunities to work with Senator Lieberman. “Senator Joe Lieberman was such a kind and professional man, the likes we certainly could use more of today. I personally will miss him greatly. said Dr. Piecuch.
To find out more about Americans United Against Destructive Driving, and their 21 year effort to keeping the highways and byways safe, their website is http://AUADD.org.
Shawna Baldini
Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)
+1 844-334-9300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram