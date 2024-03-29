The AngeLink Community Foundation (ACF) Welcomes Pilar Frank O’Leary as Executive Director
AngeLink and the Board of the AngeLink Community Foundation (ACF) are pleased to announce the appointment of Pilar Frank O'Leary as ACF Executive Director.
Pilar brings a wealth of nonprofit and corporate experience to the role and a passion for helping women, minority communities, and the underserved. She is the Founder of PFO Advisory Group which has advised leading global nonprofits and companies in the Americas such as Facebook (Meta), Blackboard, Enterprise Holdings, the Hilton Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the International Women’s Media Foundation, the National Geographic Society, and Shakira’s Fundación Pies Descalzos, among others. Pilar previously held corporate roles at Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Fannie Mae, and the Smithsonian. She holds a B.S. and J.D. from Georgetown University and a Certificate in Sustainability Strategies from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Pilar is a Dame of the Order of Parte Guelfa in Florence, Italy, has served on a number of additional nonprofit boards and has been recognized for her volunteer and philanthropic work by Latina Magazine, the White House, and many other organizations.
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Built and powered by women, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge technology solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. As the world's first AI-powered crowdfunding platform, AngeLink holds eight pending patent claims that accelerate fundraising success for individuals and communities. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and professional campaigns to empower female-forward missions and underserved communities.
The AngeLink Community Foundation, the company’s 501(c)(3) non-profit arm, was established to provide matching funds to women who are raising money on the platform in the areas of:
• Entrepreneurship (access to capital and mentorship for women-owned businesses and charitable organizations)
• Education (continuing post-secondary and professional education for women)
• Emergencies (immediate personal or community needs)
For more information go to: www.angelink.com or www.angelink.com/acf/ To partner with us on ACF sponsorship opportunities or donations, please send an email to pilar@angelinkcf.org
