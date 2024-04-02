Newly Released “Breaking The Silence” Is Changing the Chronic Pain Conversation
This acclaimed book offers a compassionate roadmap to navigate the emotional landscape of chronic pain, empowering readers to break free from guilt and shame.
Morgan presents a solution for the guilt and shame associated with chronic pain sufferers, and this is good news for the millions of people who live with it.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Morgan, celebrated for her Amazon best-seller “Graceful Agony: An Intimate Memoir of Living with Fibro & Chronic Fatigue,” unveils her latest work, “Breaking The Silence: Confronting Guilt and Shame in the Chronic Pain World.” This book serves as a guiding light for individuals facing chronic pain and their circle of support.
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, an estimated 20.9% of U.S. adults, or about 51.6 million people, have dealt with chronic pain, while approximately 17.1 million people have faced high-impact chronic pain. The reality of chronic pain often brings with it unwanted feelings of shame and guilt, largely fueled by societal stigma.
“Breaking The Silence” emerges as a crucial and accessible guide that provides a variety of strategies and methods for individuals living with chronic pain or any chronic condition that presents pain as a symptom. The book aims to guide readers in managing chronic pain more effectively and in shedding the burdens of guilt and shame. It also encourages better communication between those suffering from chronic pain and their loved ones.
Addressing the inspiration behind her narratives, the author stated, “I hope that my books will spark meaningful conversations about the emotional impact of chronic pain and illness, including the feelings of shame and guilt that often accompany them.”
Recently released, “Breaking The Silence” has already garnered critical acclaim, receiving two 5-Star editorial reviews from Reader’s Favorite and Reader Views in March 2024:
“’Breaking The Silence: Confronting Guilt and Shame in The Chronic Pain World’ does what the title implies. It helps you learn how to love yourself and communicate your feelings to those who need to understand what a pain sufferer endures to become more supportive in a healing way.”
—Delene Vrey for Readers’ Favorite
“’Breaking the Silence’ is the first step in finding help and healing. This author’s expertise and personal experience serve a double purpose: as an advocacy resource and self-help tool for those experiencing pain from arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, fatigue, lupus, and many others.”—Tammy Ruggles for Reader Views
Available in both paperback and Kindle formats, [BREAKING THE SILENCE, ISBN: 979-8882987106, Independently Published 2024] is a vital resource for individuals seeking relief and understanding in their journey with chronic pain and illness.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Debra Morgan wrote her #1 Amazon best-selling memoir, released April 2023, titled “Graceful Agony: An Intimate Memoir of Living with Fibro & Chronic Fatigue.” Debra’s new book, “Breaking The Silence: Confronting Guilt and Shame in the Chronic Pain World” was released in 2024 for readers suffering from high-impact Chronic pain.
Debra is an influential writer whose books are real-life journeys through topics of Recovery from Addiction, Fibromyalgia, Mental health, and High-impact Chronic Pain. Her knowledge is from personal experiences; her goal is to help others with support and hope and to know they are not alone. All her books are available on Amazon Kindle and B&N and featured on fine literary book sites.
For Deb, it was not about being a survivor but learning to thrive again while easing the path for others facing their fibro challenges. The author was born and raised in Colorado and lived in Arizona until 2012 when she moved to Oregon. Meanwhile, missing her grown children and grandchildren, she moved back to Arizona in 2021. She has been featured as a guest on many podcasts and radio shows, sharing her recovery journey while raising awareness about addiction. She has maintained sobriety since 1993. The author has been happily married to her soulmate and is a mother of two grown, successful children. She enjoys reading, painting, and traveling when not advocating, speaking, or writing. Her “#1 happy place” is spending much time with all the grandchildren she adores. Deb and her husband continue to reside in Chandler, Arizona.
Learn more about Debra Morgan and her work at https://authordebmorgan.com/. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.
