New Picture Book ‘Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf Pup’ Blends Courage, Compassion, and Conservation

Celia Straus, Author Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf Pup 5 Star Recognition

Through rhyme and rich illustrations, the story teaches children about family, leadership, and caring for the natural world.

A charming and meaningful story that celebrates curiosity, courage, and finding your place in the world. Young readers will connect with Charlotte’s spirit and heart.” — Reader Views

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning writer Celia Straus introduces a brave new heroine in Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf Pup, a beautifully illustrated children’s book that combines adventure, heart, and valuable life lessons set against the breathtaking backdrop of Yellowstone National Park.The story follows Charlotte, a spirited wolf pup who prefers chasing butterflies and munching berries to hunting with her pack. But when danger threatens her mother, the Alpha Queen, Charlotte must find the courage to act, and discovers that her independence is her greatest strength.“I wanted to write a story where individuality and loyalty work hand in hand,” says Straus. “Children need to see that being true to yourself doesn’t mean standing alone—it means bringing your unique strengths to those you love.”Told in playful rhyme and paired with Maria Hahne’s gentle watercolor illustrations, Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf Pup captures both the wonder of nature and the emotional growth of a child finding her place in the world. Through Charlotte’s journey, young readers learn about confidence, teamwork, and compassion, all while exploring the wild beauty of Yellowstone’s diverse ecosystem.The book also includes Your Own Charlotte of Yellowstone Coloring Book, offering kids an interactive way to connect with the story and express their creativity.While the story centers on courage and belonging, Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf Pup also gently introduces children to wildlife awareness. A portion of proceeds supports The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Defenders of Wildlife, and The Wolf Conservation Center, helping protect the real-life wolves that inspired the tale.REVIEWER RESPONSE AND FEEDBACKEarly feedback from reviewers has been enthusiastic, highlighting both the heart and educational depth of the story.“This charming tale of an adorable, plucky wolf pup will engage and entertain children, successfully introducing them to essential social-emotional lessons such as independence, courage, leadership, embracing uniqueness, and the value of being part of a team.” — Eve Panzer, The Barefoot Librarian“The entire book is a visual and literary treat. … Readers are encouraged to realize that we all must find our place in the world and that being different can be a very good thing.” — Terri Stepek, Reader ViewsBOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABLITYTitle: Charlotte: A Yellowstone Wolf PupAuthor: Celia StrausPublisher: Leschenault Press (2025)ISBN: 978-1-923454-29-3 (Paperback) 978-1923454309 (Hardcover)Genre: Children’s Picture Book (Ages 3–8)Available on Amazon Politics & Prose , and other online retailersABOUT THE AUTHORCelia Straus is an Emmy-nominated writer and author whose career spans television, film, and literature. She created and wrote PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert and the Anti-Defamation League’s Concert Against Hate at the Kennedy Center. Her work has earned Cine Golden Eagles and numerous festival awards, and she has written for major networks including Discovery, History Channel, and PBS. In addition to her bestselling poetry and nonfiction, Straus has authored several children’s books celebrating courage, empathy, and individuality. She lives in Washington, D.C., and draws inspiration from her daughters and grandchildren. Learn more about Celia Straus and her work at https://www.celiastraus.com/ Publicity contact: Reader Views. Review copies available upon request.Listen to a Podcast Interview with the author:Read an Interview with the author:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.