New Domestic Thriller The Rich Guy’s Wife Draws Early Acclaim from Fans of Liv Constantine and Freida McFadden

The Rich Guy's Wife Bonnie Traymore

Set between New York and the Hamptons, Bonnie Traymore’s latest thriller explores what lies beneath privilege and power, and the illusion of safety.

Traymore blends the psychological tension of Paula Hawkins with the glossy domestic bite of Liane Moriarty, delivering a sleek, unsettling thriller where danger hides behind perfection.” — Reader Views

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her newest domestic thriller, "The Rich Guy’s Wife," Amazon bestselling author Bonnie Traymore takes readers inside the glittering world of wealth and privilege, then cracks it wide open. Drawing early praise from fans of Liv Constantine and Freida McFadden, the novel delivers a tense, twist-driven story where nothing about a picture-perfect life is as it seems.BEHIND THE GLITTER OF WEALTH LIES DANGERThe story follows Erin, a young woman who grew up with her nose pressed against the glass, watching her mother cater to the super-rich, determined to make it to the other side. “Be careful what you wish for,” Erin’s mother told her daughter, filling her head with tales of controlling prenups and the dangerous secrets of the wealthy. But Erin brushes off her mother’s warnings when she’s swept off her feet by Stefan Ziegler, a charming, polished businessman with a Hamptons estate, and her financial struggles appear to be over. But the deeper she delves into Stefan’s world, the more Erin senses something sinister beneath the luxury.As troubling secrets surface, her new life begins to unravel. Friends raise concerns. Whispers of the past resurface, including a vanishing ex, who happened to look a lot like her. And when Erin stumbles upon the first undeniable sign that her fairy tale is cracking, she realizes she may have stepped into something far more dangerous than she ever imagined.Set between New York City’s electric pace and the shadowed beauty of the Hamptons, "The Rich Guy’s Wife" blends psychological tension with immersive atmosphere. Traymore builds the suspense layer by layer, shaping a narrative where ambition, desire, and deception collide in ways no one sees coming. With its sharp storytelling of emotional undercurrents and escalating danger, the story cements Traymore’s reputation as a standout voice in domestic suspense.READERS RAVE ABOUT "THE RICH GUY’S WIFE"Early reviewers are praising “The Rich Guy’s Wife” for its tension and atmosphere, along with the way each twist raises the stakes. Here’s what they’re saying:• “...the Hamptons offer a splendid lifestyle that hides troubling doubts, lost women, and dark secrets, making this book a perfect read for any fan of Liv Constantine and Freida McFadden. It delves into the dark side of privilege, ambition, and trust, keeping readers hooked until the very last twist.”— Mayte (5 stars)• “Imagine getting everything you ever wanted—dream guy, Hamptons vibes, luxury life—but it’s all wrapped in serious red flags. Think ‘You’ meets ‘Gone Girl’ with a twist of ‘Big Little Lies’. Dark, twisted, and low-key terrifying. I couldn’t stop reading.”— Rosebud (5 stars)• “From the prologue, the tension felt close, like I was right there in the room with Erin. The pacing is one of the book’s strongest qualities. I recommend 'The Rich Guy’s Wife' to anyone who enjoys irresistibly addictive suspense.”— Georgia Mayden, Readers’ Favorite (5 stars)• “The writing is excellent, along with the descriptions of New York and the Hamptons. I really felt as if I was there… The author is very talented and does not disappoint. Would I read another book from her? You betcha.”— Maggie Blackbird• “If you love domestic thrillers with a glamorous, high-stakes twist, this book will grab you and not let go. Erin’s journey is compelling, and the dark underbelly of wealth is portrayed brilliantly.”— Chapter and CharmPUBLICATION DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYTitle: “The Rich Guy’s Wife”Author: Bonnie TraymorePublisher: Pathways Publishing 2025ISBN: 979-8218718725ASIN: B0FC2Z9CP3Genre: Domestic Thriller/Psychological SuspenseAvailable by eBook on Amazon and in print wherever books are sold.PURCHASE LINKSAmazon (ebook & print): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FC2Z9CP3 Barnes & Noble (print): https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-rich-guys-wife-bonnie-traymore/1148368754?ean=9798218718725 Bookshop.org (print): https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-rich-guy-s-wife-a-twisty-domestic-thriller-bonnie-traymore/7c8813973a48cabf?ean=9798218718725 ABOUT THE AUTHORBonnie Traymore is the Amazon bestselling author of domestic and psychological thrillers. Her twisty thrillers feature complex and relatable protagonists who peel back the layers of American domestic life and give readers a peek inside. Learn more and connect with the author at www.bonnietraymore.com Media and other inquires contact:Reader ViewsSheri Hoyteadmin@readerviews.com

