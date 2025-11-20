New Domestic Thriller The Rich Guy’s Wife Draws Early Acclaim from Fans of Liv Constantine and Freida McFadden
Set between New York and the Hamptons, Bonnie Traymore’s latest thriller explores what lies beneath privilege and power, and the illusion of safety.
BEHIND THE GLITTER OF WEALTH LIES DANGER
The story follows Erin, a young woman who grew up with her nose pressed against the glass, watching her mother cater to the super-rich, determined to make it to the other side. “Be careful what you wish for,” Erin’s mother told her daughter, filling her head with tales of controlling prenups and the dangerous secrets of the wealthy. But Erin brushes off her mother’s warnings when she’s swept off her feet by Stefan Ziegler, a charming, polished businessman with a Hamptons estate, and her financial struggles appear to be over. But the deeper she delves into Stefan’s world, the more Erin senses something sinister beneath the luxury.
As troubling secrets surface, her new life begins to unravel. Friends raise concerns. Whispers of the past resurface, including a vanishing ex, who happened to look a lot like her. And when Erin stumbles upon the first undeniable sign that her fairy tale is cracking, she realizes she may have stepped into something far more dangerous than she ever imagined.
Set between New York City’s electric pace and the shadowed beauty of the Hamptons, "The Rich Guy’s Wife" blends psychological tension with immersive atmosphere. Traymore builds the suspense layer by layer, shaping a narrative where ambition, desire, and deception collide in ways no one sees coming. With its sharp storytelling of emotional undercurrents and escalating danger, the story cements Traymore’s reputation as a standout voice in domestic suspense.
READERS RAVE ABOUT "THE RICH GUY’S WIFE"
Early reviewers are praising “The Rich Guy’s Wife” for its tension and atmosphere, along with the way each twist raises the stakes. Here’s what they’re saying:
• “...the Hamptons offer a splendid lifestyle that hides troubling doubts, lost women, and dark secrets, making this book a perfect read for any fan of Liv Constantine and Freida McFadden. It delves into the dark side of privilege, ambition, and trust, keeping readers hooked until the very last twist.”— Mayte (5 stars)
• “Imagine getting everything you ever wanted—dream guy, Hamptons vibes, luxury life—but it’s all wrapped in serious red flags. Think ‘You’ meets ‘Gone Girl’ with a twist of ‘Big Little Lies’. Dark, twisted, and low-key terrifying. I couldn’t stop reading.”— Rosebud (5 stars)
• “From the prologue, the tension felt close, like I was right there in the room with Erin. The pacing is one of the book’s strongest qualities. I recommend 'The Rich Guy’s Wife' to anyone who enjoys irresistibly addictive suspense.”— Georgia Mayden, Readers’ Favorite (5 stars)
• “The writing is excellent, along with the descriptions of New York and the Hamptons. I really felt as if I was there… The author is very talented and does not disappoint. Would I read another book from her? You betcha.”— Maggie Blackbird
• “If you love domestic thrillers with a glamorous, high-stakes twist, this book will grab you and not let go. Erin’s journey is compelling, and the dark underbelly of wealth is portrayed brilliantly.”— Chapter and Charm
PUBLICATION DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY
Title: “The Rich Guy’s Wife”
Author: Bonnie Traymore
Publisher: Pathways Publishing 2025
ISBN: 979-8218718725
ASIN: B0FC2Z9CP3
Genre: Domestic Thriller/Psychological Suspense
Available by eBook on Amazon and in print wherever books are sold.
PURCHASE LINKS
Amazon (ebook & print): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FC2Z9CP3
Barnes & Noble (print): https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-rich-guys-wife-bonnie-traymore/1148368754?ean=9798218718725
Bookshop.org (print): https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-rich-guy-s-wife-a-twisty-domestic-thriller-bonnie-traymore/7c8813973a48cabf?ean=9798218718725
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bonnie Traymore is the Amazon bestselling author of domestic and psychological thrillers. Her twisty thrillers feature complex and relatable protagonists who peel back the layers of American domestic life and give readers a peek inside. Learn more and connect with the author at www.bonnietraymore.com.
Media and other inquires contact:
Reader Views
Sheri Hoyte
admin@readerviews.com
Bonnie Traymore
Author
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.