Juuli Opens Doors to the Global Workforce for Freelancers in the EEA and UK
Juuli unlocks global opportunities for EEA & UK freelancers. The platform empowers freelancers with streamlined financial profile building.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 2,500 freelancers have joined Juuli, a UK-based financial platform aimed at empowering freelancers who are set to make up half of the global workforce. By joining Juuli, these freelancers have gained access to the global workforce.
Juuli provides solutions that help freelancers work from anywhere, receive payments, and manage their expenses, ultimately strengthening their financial profiles. The platform allows freelancers to focus on their craft without the financial complexities associated with company ownership. With Juuli, freelancers can manage their freelance work more simply and cost-effectively.
Juuli has achieved the following so far:
- Onboarded over 2,500 freelancers to the platform
- Enabled freelancers to join the global workforce and sell their projects in different currencies
- Provided early project collection through invoice financing with their clients
- Contributed to the creation of financial profiles for freelancers based on their completed projects and received multi-currency payments, offering them the opportunity to build a credit score and access micro-loans
Juuli aims to bring more freelancers who do not have a job definition in the regulations but are waiting to be regulated to the global market, allowing them to sell their projects in different currencies and spend anywhere with the Juuli Debit Card, which has an installment feature.
About Juuli
Juuli is a financial platform that helps freelancers strengthen their financial profiles. The platform provides solutions that help freelancers work from anywhere, receive payments, and manage their expenses. Juuli allows freelancers to focus on their craft without the financial complexities associated with company ownership.
Sinan Elver
Juuli FS LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn