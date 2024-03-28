Sickle Cell Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

Sickle Cell Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Sickle Cell Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sickle Cell Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sickle Cell Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sickle Cell Disease Market Report:

The Sickle Cell Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In May 2023, The experimental cell-based gene-editing therapy called EDIT-301, administered as a single infusion, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating sickle cell disease (SCD).

In April 2023, bluebird bio, Inc. has announced the submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the gene therapy lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) aimed at patients aged 12 and above with sickle cell disease (SCD) who have a history of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). The BLA includes a request for Priority Review, seeking to shorten the FDA's review process to six months from the filing date, compared to the standard review duration of 10 months. If approved, lovo-cel will mark bluebird bio's third ex-vivo gene therapy endorsed by the FDA for a rare genetic disorder and its second FDA approval targeting an inherited hemoglobin disorder. This advancement builds upon the company's decade-long leadership in the field of gene therapy.

Oxbryta, developed by Global Blood Therapeutics, is a medication that inhibits the polymerization of hemoglobin S. It is intended for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) in both adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above. Its approval was granted under accelerated approval based on its capacity to raise hemoglobin (Hb) levels. The drug is recommended for oral administration.

New gene therapy options are under development to address sickle cell disease (SCD), such as CTX001 (from CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharma) and LentiGlobin BB305/Betibeglogene autotemcel (from Bluebird Bio).

Key Sickle Cell Disease Companies: Pfizer, Glycomimetics, Sanofi, CSL Behring, ITB-Med LLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Fortrea, Inc., Novartis, Afimmune, Pfizer, ADDMEDICA SASA, CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical/Roche, Editas Medicine, Sangamo Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, CSL Behring, and others

Key Sickle Cell Disease Therapies: Inclacumab, GMI-1687, BIVV003, CSL889, Siplizumab, Etavopivat Tablets, VIT-2763, Crizanlizumab, Epeleuton, Voxelotor, Hydroxycarbamide, Exagamglogene autotemcel, Mitapivat, Canakinumab, ALXN1820, Crovalimab, EDIT 301, BIVV003, BEAM101, Hemopexin, and others

The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Sickle Cell Disease affects males and females equally

The Sickle Cell Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sickle Cell Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sickle Cell Disease market dynamics.

Sickle Cell Disease Overview

Sickle cell disease (SCD) comprises inherited red blood cell disorders resulting from an abnormality in the structure of hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin (HbS), which encodes the beta hemoglobin subunit.

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sickle Cell Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease

Prevalent Cases of Sickle Cell Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sickle Cell Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sickle Cell Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sickle Cell Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Inclacumab: Pfizer

GMI-1687: Glycomimetics

BIVV003: Sanofi

CSL889: CSL Behring

Siplizumab: ITB-Med LLC

Etavopivat Tablets: Novo Nordisk A/S

VIT-2763: Fortrea, Inc.

Crizanlizumab: Novartis

Epeleuton: Afimmune

Voxelotor: Pfizer

Hydroxycarbamide: ADDMEDICA SASA

Exagamglogene autotemcel: CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Mitapivat: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Canakinumab: Novartis

ALXN1820: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Crovalimab: Chugai Pharmaceutical/Roche

EDIT 301: Editas Medicine

BIVV003: Sangamo Therapeutics

BEAM101: Beam Therapeutics

Hemopexin: CSL Behring

Scope of the Sickle Cell Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Sickle Cell Disease current marketed and Sickle Cell Disease emerging therapies

Sickle Cell Disease Market Dynamics: Sickle Cell Disease market drivers and Sickle Cell Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Sickle Cell Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sickle Cell Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Sickle Cell Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Sickle Cell Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Sickle Cell Disease

4. Sickle Cell Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Sickle Cell Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Sickle Cell Disease

9. Sickle Cell Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Sickle Cell Disease Unmet Needs

11. Sickle Cell Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Sickle Cell Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Sickle Cell Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Sickle Cell Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Sickle Cell Disease Market Drivers

16. Sickle Cell Disease Market Barriers

17. Sickle Cell Disease Appendix

18. Sickle Cell Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

