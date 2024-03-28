Sarcoidosis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

Sarcoidosis Market

DelveInsight’s Sarcoidosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Sarcoidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sarcoidosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sarcoidosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sarcoidosis Market Report:

The Sarcoidosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In September 2022, aTyr Pharma, Inc. revealed the initiation of dosing for the initial patient in the worldwide pivotal EFZO-FIT™ trial. This Phase III study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of the company's primary therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, in comparison to a placebo among individuals diagnosed with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a significant type of interstitial lung disease (ILD).

In August 2022, The FDA has awarded Fast Track designation to efzofitimod (ATYR1923) for addressing pulmonary sarcoidosis. Additionally, efzofitimod has obtained FDA orphan drug designation specifically for the treatment of sarcoidosis.

DelveInsight's analysis revealed that the total number of existing cases of Sarcoidosis in the 7MM was reported to be 251,866 in 2022 and is projected to increase steadily with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the study period.

The United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Sarcoidosis, estimated to be approximately 157,233 in 2022, with expectations of a substantial increase indicated by a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2022, sarcoidosis affected 42% of males and 58% of females across the 7MM. Gender-specific instances in the EU4 and the UK totaled 35,297 for males and 50,450 for females in 2022, with projections indicating a rise within the forecast period (2023−2032).

Key Sarcoidosis Companies: Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Xentria, Inc., aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, AI Therapeutics, Molecure, aTyr Pharma, and others

Key Sarcoidosis Therapies: Abrocitinib, Inhaled Treprostinil, XTMAB-16, Efzofitimod, CMK389, Namilumab, FP-020, LAM001, OATD-01, and others

A variety of emerging treatments for Sarcoidosis, such as KRP-R120 (efzofitimod), CMK389, OATD-01, XTMAB-16, among others, are under development. There remains a significant gap in effective therapies to address this disease. However, ongoing research and trials hold promise for potentially transforming the market landscape.

The Sarcoidosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sarcoidosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sarcoidosis market dynamics.

Sarcoidosis Overview

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that can affect multiple organs in the body, most commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. In sarcoidosis, abnormal masses or nodules called granulomas form in certain organs of the body. These granulomas can alter the normal structure and function of the affected organs.

Sarcoidosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Sarcoidosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sarcoidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Sarcoidosis

Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sarcoidosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sarcoidosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sarcoidosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sarcoidosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sarcoidosis Therapies and Key Companies

Abrocitinib: Pfizer

Inhaled Treprostinil: United Therapeutics

XTMAB-16: Xentria, Inc.

Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma, Inc./Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

CMK389: Novartis

Namilumab: Kinevant Sciences GmbH

FP-020: Foresee Pharmaceuticals

LAM001: AI Therapeutics

OATD-01: Molecure

Sarcoidosis Market Drivers

Strategic alliances between the Pharmaceutical companies and universities, extensive research undertaking and funding are some of the important factors that are fueling the Sarcoidosis Market.

Sarcoidosis Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment of Sarcoidosis, lack of awareness among people in developing countries and other factors are creating obstacles in the Sarcoidosis Market growth.

Scope of the Sarcoidosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Sarcoidosis Companies: Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Xentria, Inc., aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, AI Therapeutics, Molecure, aTyr Pharma, and others

Key Sarcoidosis Therapies: Abrocitinib, Inhaled Treprostinil, XTMAB-16, Efzofitimod, CMK389, Namilumab, FP-020, LAM001, OATD-01, and others

Sarcoidosis Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcoidosis current marketed and Sarcoidosis emerging therapies

Sarcoidosis Market Dynamics: Sarcoidosis market drivers and Sarcoidosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Sarcoidosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Sarcoidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

