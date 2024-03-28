Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032) | DelveInsight

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market

DelveInsight’s Neurotrophic Keratitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | COUR Pharma, Novartis, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd., Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharma, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals,

DelveInsight’s “Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report:

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market size was approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany boasted the largest market size, reaching almost USD 85.6 million in 2022, while the UK followed closely behind, with approximately USD 73.7 million in the same year.

In June 2023, The corporation unveiled encouraging top-line results from the crucial ELATIVE Phase III trial conducted among patients with PBC experiencing either an insufficient response or intolerance to UDCA.

In 2022, the combined diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in the 7 Major Markets (7MM) reached approximately 291,460. The United States had the highest incidence, with 139,411 reported cases.

In 2022, the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom comprised almost 37% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in the 7 Major Markets (7MM). This proportion is anticipated to rise by the year 2032.

Evaluations indicated that within the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom, around 15,153 males and 92,460 females were impacted by Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in 2022. These numbers are projected to rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

In the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom, Germany recorded the highest count of diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in 2022, totaling approximately 32,958 cases. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of PBC, with around 10,021 cases.

Several potential drugs for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis are anticipated to be introduced to the market. These include seladelpar, under development by CymaBay Therapeutics, elafibranor by Genfit/IPSEN, setanaxib by Calliditas Therapeutics AB, saroglitazar Mg by Zydus, and linerixibat by GlaxoSmithKline. All these pharmaceutical candidates are in advanced stages of development.

Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd., Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharma, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, COUR Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Albireo, Curome Biosciences, Tobira Therapeutics, Inc., Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Biotie Therapies Corp., and others

Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies: Seladelpar, Saroglitazar, ASC42, Obeticholic, Bezafibrate, EDP-305, CNP-104, LJN452, Emtricitabine (FTC)/Tenofovir Disoproxil (TDF), Volixibat, Elafibranor, MBX-8025, Setanaxib, HTD1801 (BUDCA), A3907, HK-660S, Cenicriviroc, PLN-74809, BTT1023, and others

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is seen more among females than in males

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market dynamics.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Overview

Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), formerly known as primary biliary cirrhosis, is a chronic liver disease characterized by the progressive inflammation and destruction of the small bile ducts within the liver. The primary function of these ducts is to transport bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, to the gallbladder and eventually to the small intestine.

Get a Free sample for the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/primary-biliary-cholongitis-pbc-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Prevalent Cases of Primary Biliary Cholangitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Primary Biliary Cholangitis epidemiology trends @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Primary Biliary Cholangitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies and Key Companies

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Saroglitazar: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

ASC42: Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd.

Obeticholic: Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharma

Bezafibrate: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

EDP-305: Enanta Pharmaceuticals

CNP-104: COUR Pharmaceutical

LJN452: Novartis

Emtricitabine (FTC)/Tenofovir Disoproxil (TDF): Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elafibranor: Genfit

MBX-8025: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Setanaxib: Calliditas Therapeutics

HTD1801 (BUDCA): HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

A3907: Albireo

HK-660S: Curome Biosciences

Cenicriviroc: Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

BTT1023: Biotie Therapies Corp.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Drivers

The rise in prevalence of PBC with an increase in IBD cases, geriatric population, increase in elderly age group, and advancement in diagnostic technology such as ERCP and MBCP

Research and development are increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Barriers

As there is only one approved treatment for UDCAresistant Primary Biliary Cholangitis, the first drug approved in the pipeline will have a significant advantage over the others

The development of potential biomarkers such as miRNA for the diagnosis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis may improve the screening of Primary Biliary Cholangitis patients

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd., Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharma, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, COUR Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Albireo, Curome Biosciences, Tobira Therapeutics, Inc., Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Biotie Therapies Corp., and others

Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies: Seladelpar, Saroglitazar, ASC42, Obeticholic, Bezafibrate, EDP-305, CNP-104, LJN452, Emtricitabine (FTC)/Tenofovir Disoproxil (TDF), Volixibat, Elafibranor, MBX-8025, Setanaxib, HTD1801 (BUDCA), A3907, HK-660S, Cenicriviroc, PLN-74809, BTT1023, and others

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Biliary Cholangitis current marketed and Primary Biliary Cholangitis emerging therapies

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Biliary Cholangitis market drivers and Primary Biliary Cholangitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

3. SWOT analysis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

4. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

9. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs

11. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Therapies

12. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Drivers

16. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Barriers

17. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Appendix

18. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.