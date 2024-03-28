Pancreatic Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

Pancreatic Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s Pancreatic Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Pancreatic Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pancreatic Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Pancreatic Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report:

The Pancreatic Cancer market size was valued approximately USD 1,700 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In January 2023, Strong interim findings from the current OPTIMIZE-1 Phase 2 study of the company's flagship asset, mitazalimab, in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, were released by Alligator Bioscience. In an open-label, multi-center research, patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who had not previously received treatment are being evaluated for the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab (CD40 mAb) in conjunction with the chemotherapeutic drug mFOLFIRINOX.

The overall number of new cases of pancreatic cancer in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately 180,000 in 2022, with an anticipated rise projected throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, Germany registered the greatest number of cases, making up around 30% of cases in both the EU4 and the UK. Conversely, Spain recorded the fewest number of cases in the EU4 and the UK region.

In 2022, approximately 12,400 new cases of pancreatic cancer were reported in the UK. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise by 2032.

The 2022 analysis indicates that in the EU4 and the UK, the highest number of stage-specific incident cases of pancreatic cancer occurred in the distant stage, totaling around 37,000 cases. This was followed by regional and localized stages, with approximately 28,000 and 8,400 cases, respectively.

Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: Dragonfly Therapeutics CMG 901 Keymed B, Tango Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma, Bold Therapeutics, Purple Biotech Ltd, ENB Therapeutics, Gritstone bio, AstraZeneca, Candel Therapeutics, Alligator Bioscience, FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: DF 7001, TNG260, ATA 3271, CMG 901, CT-0508, CUE-102, BOLD-100, CM24, ENB-003, GRT-C903, AZD0171, CAN-2409, Mitazalimab, Pamrevlumab, NIS793, Masitinib, Glufosfamide, and others

The Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more commonly affected in case of Pancreatic Cancer than females

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and is projected to arise as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Europe and the United States in the near future. In the US, pancreatic cancer is the 9th or 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer (depending on gender). A clinical/radiographic stage classification for pancreatic cancer suggests three stage classification(potentially resectable, locally advanced, and advanced) of pancreatic cancer involvement based on radiological findings.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pancreatic Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Pancreatic Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Pancreatic Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Niraparib, Dostarlimab, and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Pancreatic Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

DF 7001: Dragonfly Therapeutics CMG 901 Keymed B

TNG260: Tango Therapeutics

ATA 3271: Atara Biotherapeutics

CMG 901: Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd

CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

CUE-102: Cue Biopharma

BOLD-100: Bold Therapeutics

CM24: Purple Biotech Ltd

ENB-003: ENB Therapeutics

GRT-C903: Gritstone bio

AZD0171: AstraZeneca

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

Mitazalimab: Alligator Bioscience

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

NIS793: Novartis AG

Masitinib: AB Science

Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers

Advancements in computational and bioinformatics platforms and several other R&D practices enable the development of Pancreatic Cancer

Strong pipeline activity

Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers

Rising incidence of cancer will provide a larger window of opportunity for new treatments

Reoccurrence is very common in cancers even after proper treatment; this opens up a new window for pipeline activity

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and Pancreatic Cancer emerging therapies

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pancreatic Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Pancreatic Cancer

4. Pancreatic Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pancreatic Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pancreatic Cancer

9. Pancreatic Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pancreatic Cancer Market drivers

16. Pancreatic Cancer Market barriers

17. Pancreatic Cancer Appendix

18. Pancreatic Cancer Report Methodology

