Ziperase Partners with Business Crescendo for French Market Expansion

Ziperase, a leading provider of certified data erasure solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Business Crescendo.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of certified data erasure solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the French market through a strategic partnership with Business Crescendo.

Under this partnership, Ziperase has enlisted Business Crescendo as its newest partner, leveraging their expertise to spearhead sales and support in France, as well as select opportunities within the European Union.

With over a decade of experience in international business development and a proven track record in various technical sectors, Business Crescendo will play a pivotal role in introducing Ziperase's innovative data erasure solutions to the French market.

Business Crescendo’s team has extensive experience in market strategy and commercial development, and will be instrumental in driving sales initiatives for Ziperase in the region.

Michael Mendolia, CEO of Business Crescendo says, "I'm excited to partner with Ziperase. They are well known for their outstanding data erasure solutions. Our collaboration enhances Business Crescendo's portfolio and complements our existing partnerships. Together, we'll deliver valuable solutions to clients in France and beyond."

Business Crescendo has successfully assisted over 100 innovative companies in developing new markets and expanding internationally, showcasing their ability to drive commercial success in diverse industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Business Crescendo and welcome them as a part of the Ziperase team," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase. "Their experience in international business development aligns perfectly with our goals of expanding into the French market and other opportunities within the EU. We are confident that Business Crescendo team’s strategic insights will drive significant growth for Ziperase in this region."

About Business Crescendo

Based in Paris, Business Crescendo supports B2B technological companies with their international growth. The company works with clients ranging from early stage startups to major corporations on their international business developments, with a strong focus on the commercialization of innovative solutions. For more information, see https://business-crescendo.com/.

About Ziperase

Ziperase is a leading provider of software and hardware solutions for comprehensive and secure data erasure. Renowned for its innovative and user-friendly data sanitization tools, Ziperase caters to a diverse range of clients including SMEs, data centers, ITADs, and large corporations across various sectors. The company's commitment to providing secure and effective data erasure solutions is reflected in its continuous growth and expansion.

Discover how Ziperase’s secure, automated data erasure solutions can protect your organization at https://ziperase.com/

