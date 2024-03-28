USA Pickleball Launches Official Charitable Arm, USA Pickleball Serves

The mission of USA Pickleball Serves is to make a positive national impact through the sport of pickleball by supporting community initiatives like court enhancements, educational youth programming and inclusive play.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport, today announced the launch of the organization’s official charitable arm, “USA Pickleball Serves”. The announcement leads into National Pickleball Month in April.

The mission of USA Pickleball Serves is to make a positive national impact through the sport of pickleball by supporting community initiatives like court enhancements, educational youth programming and inclusive play.

“It is our pleasure to launch the charitable branch of USA Pickleball – USA Pickleball Serves. This is an opportunity to serve communities around the country on and off the court” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “USA Pickleball Serves is a platform for the pickleball community to rally together and implement change through promoting, teaching, and growing the sport.”

In conjunction with the announcement and beginning of National Pickleball Month in April, USA Pickleball will host an introductory pickleball clinic at Arizona Athletic Grounds for over 120 local students. The clinic will be held on April 2, the day before the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket tournament in Mesa, followed by several exhibition matches with professional players.

“Through USA Pickleball Serves there are countless opportunities to be a game that gives back,” said Brenda Puga, USA Pickleball Director of Community Relations. “Pickleball is for everyone, and this initiative allows us to promote the sport of pickleball and connect with communities by hosting clinics, enhancing courts and more. All while having fun!”

For more information on USA Pickleball Serves and how you can get involved in USA Pickleball’s charitable efforts, please visit our website here or contact Puga, at bpuga@usapickleball.org

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.