TozziniFreire is one of the leading law firms in Brazil in 2023

A research released by Latin American Corporate Counsel Association shows the evolution of the firm, which raised its position in the Top 10 ranking

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados is once again ranked among the 10 leading law firms in Brazil with the most prominent clients, according to the annual survey conducted by LACCA (Latin American Corporate Counsel Association).

For this analysis, the guide selects the 100 largest companies in the region, considering their revenues and profitability, and checks with their General Counsels also to know which offices they have worked over the last year. In this group, the firm presented its best performance in recent years, increasing its market share by 3% last year among the most relevant firms in Latin America.

According to Fernando Serec, CEO of TozziniFreire, “in a challenging year with several changes in legislation, government policies and society in general, TozziniFreire sought to increase proximity and partnership with its clients, providing safe and innovative legal solutions, for a world in constant transformation, which requires quick responses”.

About TozziniFreire

TozziniFreire is a leading legal services organization in Latin America, operating in all areas of Business Law and with a relevant track record in serving local and foreign companies from the most diverse industries.

With branch offices in several cities in Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre, and Campinas), including in New York, TozziniFreire strives to provide a unique standard of service quality and the same facilities to its clients throughout the country. We have played a key role in many of the most significant transactions in the Brazilian market, contributing to the growth of the country's economy in recent decades.

The relevance of our work has been recognized by specialized national and international publications, considering independent research interviews with professionals from the largest companies in the world. TozziniFreire and its partners are constantly referred to as leaders handling notable matters in the most varied business law practices.

For further information, follow us on our social media channels and check out our website at www.tozzinifreire.com.br.

