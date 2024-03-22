TozziniFreire joins together two practice areas to work on sanctioning administrative proceedings

Pedro Eroles. TozziniFreire’s partner in the Banking & Finance and Capital Markets practice areas. Rodrigo de Grandis. TozziniFreire’s partner in the White-Collar Crimes practice.

Banking and White-Collar Crimes practices jointly act to meet an increasing demand in administrative sanctioning proceedings

SãO PAULO, BRASIL, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an innovation strategy, TozziniFreire Advogados gathers Banking & Finance and White-Collar Crimes practice areas to assist its clients in administrative sanctioning proceedings initiated by financial market regulators. Data from the Brazilian Central Bank show that the federal authority recorded a 76% increase in rulings made in 2023 compared to the previous year – the figure increased from 529 to 949.

The new multidisciplinary sector group comes to provide a multifaceted service, particularly considering the increasing regulatory scope and scrutiny of Brazilian Central Bank (BCB), Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), and the Brazilian National Financial System Appeals Council (CRSFN) on the market players.

Pedro Eroles, TozziniFreire’s partner in the Banking & Finance and Capital Markets practice areas, along with Rodrigo de Grandis, TozziniFreire’s partner in the White-Collar Crimes practice, represent financial institutions, supervised institutions, as well as individuals related to them, such as board members, in administrative sanctioning proceedings before federal authorities.

"We believe that the combination of the practices of Banking/Capital Markets with White-Collar Crimes area, which already work with excellence in handling these kinds of matters, will result in gains for our clients and strength TozziniFreire's performance in this market", states Pedro Eroles.

