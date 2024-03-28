Branching Minds Named Finalist for Three Prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards
To be a finalist in these categories is an incredible honor & recognition that we are fulfilling our mission to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently and equitably support their students.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds, a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, has been named a finalist for three 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards, in the categories of Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers, Best Personalized Learning Solution, and Best Customer Experience in EdTech. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries, and are selected by industry expert judges, including teachers and administrators.
— Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO
Branching Minds Co-Founder and CEO, Maya Gat said, “To be named a 2024 CODiE finalist in these three distinguished categories is an incredible honor and recognition that we are fulfilling our mission to empower all educators to effectively, efficiently and equitably support the holistic needs of their students.”
Founded in 2013, Branching Minds is the only teacher-first Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform that combines actionable data, collaboration tools, and evidence-based solutions that provide students with the right academic and social-emotional/behavioral support to succeed. The platform equips teachers, specialists, and administrators with the resources to identify students’ individual learning needs, offer research-backed intervention support, and track progress.
Mandy Chiu, Director of Customer Support says, “Our customers are working each and every day to help students to succeed. It is a privilege to support them in any way we can, and we take great pride in providing an extraordinary experience for them every step of the way. We are deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2024 leadership award as Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and for product awards as Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers and Best Personalized Learning Solution."
"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' long standing tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition" says Chris Mohr, President of the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA).
For over three decades, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized leaders in innovation and excellence from the education and business technology world. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program and finalists are determined by industry experts.
CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebration on May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-education-technology-finalists/
About Branching Minds
Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, to improve outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit https://branchingminds.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.
Abigail Woodworth
Branching Minds
Your MTSS Solution | Branching Minds