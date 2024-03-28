SPECTRAFORCE® Recognized as an SIA 2024 Best Staffing Firm to Work For
Leading US staffing firm included on Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2024 list published by SIA, celebrating 20 years of excellence & innovation.
This acknowledgment from SIA reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant recognition of its dedication to workplace excellence, SPECTRAFORCE is thrilled to announce it has been honored as one of the “Best Staffing Firms to Work For” by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) at the esteemed Executive Forum North America conference in 2024.
— Amit Singh, SPECTRAFORCE CEO
The selection process involved a rigorous assessment by SIA and Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska. Over 400 firms participated this year, with internal employees completing a detailed survey that evaluated six key areas of engagement: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. The winners were chosen based on their survey results, underscoring the integrity and comprehensive nature of the evaluation.
“2023 was a challenging year for companies adjusting to post-pandemic conditions, including a tight job market, inflationary pressures, the need for sales growth, and the importance of operational efficiency. SIA’s Best Staffing Firms to Work For are shining examples of companies who prioritized and maximized their employee engagement as reported by their own employees,” stated Ursula Williams, SIA President. “Congratulations to our 2024 honorees for fostering fantastic company cultures and keeping their employees excited to come to work each day.”
As SPECTRAFORCE celebrates its 20th anniversary, this award marks a milestone, highlighting two decades of commitment to delivering superior staffing solutions and nurturing a culture that promotes excellence and innovation. Through comprehensive benefits, competitive compensation, diversity and inclusion programs, and dedicated managerial teams, SPECTRAFORCE aims to set a high bar within the industry for companies that strong talent chooses to work for.
Amit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of SPECTRAFORCE, expressed, “This acknowledgment from SIA reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering an environment where employees feel motivated, valued, and inspired to excel. We’re grateful for SIA's continued partnership, for our valued clients, and for our thriving team.”
This award reaffirms SPECTRAFORCE’s continuous efforts to make a meaningful impact in the staffing industry. By focusing on providing exceptional service to its clients and cultivating a supportive and engaging workplace for its employees, SPECTRAFORCE upholds its commitment to excellence and employee well-being.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies servicing over 140 clients across North and Central America and India within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE® is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.
About STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS (SIA)
Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.
SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.
