Next Practices Group and in/PACT Introduce Precision Goodness
Precision Goodness™ Brings Power Of Tech, AI And Data To Charitable Fundraising and Corporate GivingAUSTIN, TX, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence to synthesize data have begun to revolutionize the worlds of marketing and sales for some of the largest companies and brands, and now a new suite of services called Precision Goodness™ offers the same game-changing power for the charitable fundraising, corporate philanthropy and financial development communities.
Precision Goodness™, developed by partners in Next Practices Group (NPG), is a complete package of data analytics, software solutions and strategic support services to harness the power of artificial intelligence to serve the needs of non-profit organizations and the companies and donors that support them.
“Technology is unlocking our ability to give back in a more targeted, effective and immersive manner,” said Bob Pearson, Chairman of NPG. “By harnessing the power of data and insights, as well as AI-enabled analytics and leading-edge software solutions, we’re defining what’s next in fund-raising and corporate impact.”
The Precision Goodness™ suite of services and products includes:
· Data analytics for campaign design and precise activation
· AI-powered software for optimal donor communications
· A turbo-charged approach to online auction management services
· Vote-based system to set corporate giving priorities and boost social engagement
· Software to connect donor preferences and customer loyalty
“These services work independently and we have strong track records for each, but there’s a multiplier effect in applying some or all of them together, and that’s the power we want to introduce,” stated John McNeel, Founder of NPG firm CHANGEx and Co-Founder of in/PACT Inc., the leading charitable giving software firm that is partnering with NPG to bring Precision Goodness™ to market.
The AI-powered analytics engine, developed by the NPG firm Ringer Sciences, pairs audience and community analytics with scalable insight extraction. “We have always leveraged the best in data science and insights for understanding the priorities for any community, and we are excited to leverage the set of AI tools we have developed to deliver efficiencies for both corporate giving programs and for foundations and non-profits”, said Ringer Sciences CEO and Founder, Yash Gad.
NPG hosted a demonstration of the potential of Precision Goodness™ at its “Unlock” event held in Austin during the SXSW festival, using an event-based platform developed by in/PACT to raise funds in real time to benefit blind and visually impaired children.
About Next Practices Group
Next Practices Group (NPG) is a founder-driven “nextwork” of firms with 280 team members that work together to solve problems and utilize proprietary media and analytics models to craft the right solution for each client. Firms within the network specialize in communications, marketing, public affairs, security, software, analytics, brand purpose, digital transformation, and PESO digital media. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticesgroup.com/.
About in/PACT
in/PACT develops cloud-based charitable giving solutions for the loyalty, retail and financial services industries, as well as real-time event-based programs for companies or nonprofits. Donations are supported on the in/PACT platform with an optimal consumer experience that provides access to over 1.2 million charities, matching & round-up campaigns, social impact tracking, social media sharing, and tax receipts. For more information visit www.inPACT.com
