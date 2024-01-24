in/PACT and Ringer Sciences Announce Transformative Partnership to Enhance Social Impact Solutions
CHARLESTON, SC, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- in/PACT, a leading provider of tech-enabled social good loyalty and corporate giving programs, has announced a strategic partnership with Ringer Sciences, a leading-edge data analytics AI firm, part of the Austin-based Next Practices Group. Together, the companies will offer a comprehensive suite of “smart philanthropy” products and services to corporations and nonprofits, marrying the power of data-based insights and artificial intelligence with innovative charitable giving software solutions.
in/PACT's core expertise lies in delivering corporate giving programs for major brands, retailers and financial service institutions that drive increased customer engagement and ROI through tech-enabled social impact initiatives. Ringer Sciences specializes in cutting-edge data analytics, social intelligence and AI solutions that empower organizations to optimize their impact and measure the effectiveness of their initiatives.
John McNeel, Co-Founder of in/PACT, said the partnership is designed to elevate the ability of companies and non-profits to be more targeted and intentional in building charitable giving or social good programs. "Our partnership with Ringer Sciences creates a unified approach that will empower organizations to maximize their social impact. By combining in/PACT's user-friendly giving solutions with Ringer Sciences' data analytics capabilities, we can provide our clients with powerful tools to increase customer loyalty and engagement while driving positive change in their communities."
Yash Gad, CEO of Ringer Sciences, added, "At Ringer Sciences, we are passionate about harnessing the power of data and technology to allow companies to make better informed decisions and ultimately to drive impact in the market. Partnering with in/PACT allows us to integrate our advanced analytics and AI solutions seamlessly into a comprehensive CSR platform, creating a synergy that will elevate the impact of corporate giving programs to new heights."
The partnership between in/PACT and Ringer Sciences will bring several benefits to their clients and the broader community:
• Enhanced Impact Measurement: Clients will gain access to custom state-of-the-art analytics tools that enable them to measure and track the impact of their CSR initiatives with precision.
• Streamlined Giving Experience: Corporations can leverage in/PACT's user-friendly platform to engage employees and customers in philanthropic activities effortlessly.
• Greater Social Awareness: The combined entity will provide educational resources and insights, helping organizations better understand and address pressing social issues.
• Customized Solutions: Clients will have the flexibility to tailor their social impact strategies, ensuring alignment with their corporate values and goals.
The partnership between in/PACT and Ringer Sciences is set to open up exciting opportunities for corporations, nonprofits, and individuals to make a meaningful impact on society. By merging cutting-edge technology with accessible and engaging giving solutions, the combined entity aims to drive positive change on a global scale.
For more information about in/PACT and Ringer Sciences, please visit www.inPACT.com and www.ringersciences.com
About in/PACT:
in/PACT is a leading provider of corporate social responsibility and philanthropic engagement solutions to the country’s leading Fortune 500 companies, offering innovative tools to drive social impact and community involvement. With a mission to empower organizations and individuals to make a difference, in/PACT's user-friendly platform enables businesses to engage their stakeholders in philanthropic initiatives effortlessly.
About Ringer Sciences:
Ringer Sciences is a technology and data analytics firm specializing in harnessing the power of data to drive social change. With advanced analytics and AI solutions, Ringer Sciences empowers organizations to optimize their social impact and measure the effectiveness of their initiatives, ultimately driving greater positive change in the world.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
John McNeel: john.mcneel@inpact.com
Yash Gad: yash.gad@ringersciences.com
John McNeel
in/PACT's core expertise lies in delivering corporate giving programs for major brands, retailers and financial service institutions that drive increased customer engagement and ROI through tech-enabled social impact initiatives. Ringer Sciences specializes in cutting-edge data analytics, social intelligence and AI solutions that empower organizations to optimize their impact and measure the effectiveness of their initiatives.
John McNeel, Co-Founder of in/PACT, said the partnership is designed to elevate the ability of companies and non-profits to be more targeted and intentional in building charitable giving or social good programs. "Our partnership with Ringer Sciences creates a unified approach that will empower organizations to maximize their social impact. By combining in/PACT's user-friendly giving solutions with Ringer Sciences' data analytics capabilities, we can provide our clients with powerful tools to increase customer loyalty and engagement while driving positive change in their communities."
Yash Gad, CEO of Ringer Sciences, added, "At Ringer Sciences, we are passionate about harnessing the power of data and technology to allow companies to make better informed decisions and ultimately to drive impact in the market. Partnering with in/PACT allows us to integrate our advanced analytics and AI solutions seamlessly into a comprehensive CSR platform, creating a synergy that will elevate the impact of corporate giving programs to new heights."
The partnership between in/PACT and Ringer Sciences will bring several benefits to their clients and the broader community:
• Enhanced Impact Measurement: Clients will gain access to custom state-of-the-art analytics tools that enable them to measure and track the impact of their CSR initiatives with precision.
• Streamlined Giving Experience: Corporations can leverage in/PACT's user-friendly platform to engage employees and customers in philanthropic activities effortlessly.
• Greater Social Awareness: The combined entity will provide educational resources and insights, helping organizations better understand and address pressing social issues.
• Customized Solutions: Clients will have the flexibility to tailor their social impact strategies, ensuring alignment with their corporate values and goals.
The partnership between in/PACT and Ringer Sciences is set to open up exciting opportunities for corporations, nonprofits, and individuals to make a meaningful impact on society. By merging cutting-edge technology with accessible and engaging giving solutions, the combined entity aims to drive positive change on a global scale.
For more information about in/PACT and Ringer Sciences, please visit www.inPACT.com and www.ringersciences.com
About in/PACT:
in/PACT is a leading provider of corporate social responsibility and philanthropic engagement solutions to the country’s leading Fortune 500 companies, offering innovative tools to drive social impact and community involvement. With a mission to empower organizations and individuals to make a difference, in/PACT's user-friendly platform enables businesses to engage their stakeholders in philanthropic initiatives effortlessly.
About Ringer Sciences:
Ringer Sciences is a technology and data analytics firm specializing in harnessing the power of data to drive social change. With advanced analytics and AI solutions, Ringer Sciences empowers organizations to optimize their social impact and measure the effectiveness of their initiatives, ultimately driving greater positive change in the world.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
John McNeel: john.mcneel@inpact.com
Yash Gad: yash.gad@ringersciences.com
John McNeel
in/PACT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn