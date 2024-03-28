Global Data Systems Recognized On The Renowned 2024 Tech Elite 250 List
GDS ranks amongst North America’s top solution providers with the highest attained certifications and specializations to support businessesLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS), a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), proudly announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Global Data Systems on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual compilation recognizes leading solution providers in the United States and Canada who have distinguished themselves by achieving top-tier certifications and specializations from prominent technology vendors in infrastructure, cloud, and security domains.
crn 2024In today's rapidly evolving IT landscape, businesses seek guidance to navigate complexities and leverage cutting-edge solutions effectively. Solution providers play a crucial role in this journey, ranging from strategic service providers to managed service providers and value-added resellers. These providers commit themselves to rigorous training and certification from key IT vendors, striving to attain the highest levels within partner programs.
Global Data Systems (GDS) is a leading provider of innovative managed services, specializing in delivering high-quality solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises. Renowned for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, GDS has consistently demonstrated reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness in addressing clients' most pressing business challenges. With a focus on innovation, GDS stays at the forefront of the managed services industry, constantly leveraging new technologies and approaches to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Their technical expertise spans across various domains, including cloud solutions, cybersecurity, network management, and communication technologies, ensuring comprehensive support for their clients. GDS's inclusion in prestigious lists like the CRN Tech Elite 250 is a testament to their industry leadership, business growth, and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service.
"Being recognized among North America's Tech Elite 250 list is a tremendous honor for Global Data Systems," said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. "Our ongoing commitment to investing in our personnel to attain top-tier certifications and specializations underscores our dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled expertise and innovation. This acknowledgment reinforces our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to our valued clients.”
"CRN’s Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."
About Global Data Systems
Global Data Systems is a leading full-service Managed Services Provider (MSP)/Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), offering innovative solutions and services grounded in the principles of "Connect. Collaborate. Protect." With 37 years of industry expertise, we have become the trusted partner for midsize and large enterprises, providing a comprehensive suite of IT services that adapt to the dynamic needs of modern businesses. From network management and cloud solutions to cybersecurity and communication technologies, our customer-centric approach tailors services to address the unique challenges of each organization. We excel in enabling robust connections, promoting collaboration through innovative tools, and prioritizing security with cutting-edge cybersecurity measures. Our dedicated team of experts, with over 65 certifications, puts their knowledge to work for our clients, assisting them in solving their IT challenges. This commitment to excellence propels Global Data Systems to higher levels of success and client satisfaction each year, ensuring impeccable service delivery from solution design to simplified billing, all with 24x7x365 support.
GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, LA, Lockport, LA and Houston, TX.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
