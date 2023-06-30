GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS RANKS #2 AMONGST WORLD’S TOP MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS IN HEALTHCARE
ChannelE2E’s annual list reveals healthcare is a top market for managed service providers with vertical specialties
This is a reflection of our dedicated team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep understanding of the unique IT and business challenges and opportunities within the healthcare industry.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider, ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2023, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.
— Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems
The annual list and research report identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year’s report revealed key MSP business, security and market trends and affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.
Among the report findings:
• In total, the top vertical market MSPs generated revenues of $2.87 billion in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion in 2021, representing a 27.5% increase year over year.
• In 2022, MSPs consolidated more heavily into two vertical markets in particular – Healthcare and Financial Services/Banking. Healthcare, which was also the biggest market last year, remains the largest, and also the biggest mover, increasing from 18% in 2021 to 31% in 2022.
• Financial Services knocked Manufacturing out of the number 2 slot this year, growing from 13% in 2021 to 23% in 2022.
Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific markets for the calendar year of 2022.
Global Data Systems was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in Healthcare at #2.
“Being ranked #2 in Healthcare on ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical MSP’s is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in the healthcare industry,” said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. “We are dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations with innovative solutions, ensuring seamless operations, and improved outcomes. This achievement is a reflection of our dedicated team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep understanding of the unique IT and business challenges and opportunities within the healthcare industry. We extend our gratitude to our valued clients and partners for their trust and collaboration, as together, we help shape the future of healthcare.”
“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Global Data Systems on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Vertical market MSPs tend to grow faster and enjoy better margins than the rest of the pack. They are able to specialize, standardizing their technology stacks for their specific vertical markets and training their staff to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations.”
ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.
Click here to download the list and associated report.
About Global Data Systems
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, LA, Lockport, LA and Houston, Texas.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more
