Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 220 Million in 2021, estimated DelveInsight

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's report titled "Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032" provides a comprehensive analysis of Persistent Epithelial Defects, covering both historical and projected epidemiological data. It also examines market trends for Persistent Epithelial Defects in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Research Report

• The increase in Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects market size is a direct consequence of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the increasing awareness of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the total Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects incident cases in the 7MM were found to be approximately 242,647 cases in 2021, which are expected to increase by 2032.

• The leading Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Companies working in the market include Amber Ophthalmics Inc., Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Combangio Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

• Promising Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include KPI-012, ST266, DE-105 ophthalmic solution, lufepirsen, Nexagon® (lufepirsen) High Dose Concentration, and others.

• November 2023: Combangio Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for KPI-012. The primary objective of the study is to investigate the safety and efficacy of KPI-012 compared to vehicle in participants who have a documented clinical diagnosis of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Overview

Persistent corneal epithelial defect (PEDs or PCEDs) are corneal defects that result from the failure of rapid re-epithelialization and closure after a corneal injury, despite two weeks of standard supportive treatment. In addition to causing compromised vision and ocular discomfort, non-healing corneal epithelial defects has other deleterious consequences, including infection, scarring, melting, and perforation. The condition is common in individuals with metaherpes, neurotrophic keratopathy, or diabetic keratopathy.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Incident Cases

• Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Etiology-specific Incident Cases

• Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Gender-specific Incident Cases

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Insights

Corneal epithelial defects, though seemingly small, require careful attention and effective treatment for optimal healing and prevention of complications. The treatment and management of these defects involve a multifaceted approach that combines innovative techniques and patient-centered care. From the simple yet powerful act of frequent lubrication with eye drops to promote healing, to the implementation of therapeutic bandage contact lenses that serve as guardians of the delicate cornea, every step aims to restore the epithelium's integrity.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Treatment Landscape

The standard medical treatment protocol begins with aggressive lubrication using preservative-free artificial tears and sterile ocular ointments. They provide a setting in which the epithelium can reestablish standard structure and function. It is critical to discontinue all concurrent medications that may disrupt or delay re-epithelialization. Many commercial artificial tears contain preservatives, most commonly benzalkonium chloride, to prevent contamination with bacteria and fungi. These preservatives are known to irritate the eyes and, if used frequently, can cause ocular toxicity and epithelial damage. As a result, it is advisable to use preservative-free lubricants.

The next step in the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects treatment is the insertion of punctal plugs for temporary or permanent occlusion. They increase the retention of lubricants, which supplements normal corneal healing. The retention allows greater availability of growth factors such as EGF, TGF-β, FGF, HGF, fibronectin, calcitonin gene-related peptide, vitamin A and C. Any toxic ocular medication must be stopped before using punctal plugs.

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Emerging Treatment Options

• Artificial Tears

• Topical Steroids

• ST266

• KIO-201

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032). The pipeline for PCED is dynamic, consisting of KIO-201 (Kiora Pharmaceuticals), ST266 (Noveome Biotherapeutics), Nexagon (Amber Ophthalmics), some of which are expected to launch during the forecast period [2023–2032].

Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Drugs Uptake

Nexagon (lufepirsen ophthalmic gel) being developed by Amber Ophthalmics , is a first-in-class, patent protected product to redefine the PCED treatment paradigm. It is a proprietary, unmodified antisense oligonucleotide that inhibits the hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43). It inhibits hemichannel formation, arresting an exaggerated inflammatory cascade, attenuating cytokine-induced cell death, restoring homeostasis and preserving corneal epithelium, and restorings limbal stem cell function to promote healing. The US FDA has granted it Orphan drug designation for PCED. Amber announced positive results of Nexagon (lufepirsen ophthalmic gel) in Phase II trials for the treatment of PCED and is reviewing sites for inclusion to further conduct NEXPEDE-1 Phase II/III trials.

ST266, developed by Noveome Biotherapeutics, is a first-of-its-kind multi-targeted secretome containing hundreds of biologically active proteins and other factors crucial to neuroprotection, the modulation of inflammation, cell recovery and healing. In its preclinical studies ST266 reduced eye inflammation in damaged corneas and enhanced re-epithelialization by cells that form the cornea. Recently, Noveome announced positive data for its Phase II clinical trial in PCED and plans to initiate a Phase IIb trial, however there has been no recent update about the same.

KIO-201, being developed by Kiora Pharmaceuticals, is a topical eye drop for treating PCED. KIO-201 is a chemically modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate natural corneal wound healing. It is formulated as a convenient eye drop and provides a thin coating to the surface of the eye, serving as a protectant to facilitate and accelerate corneal re-epithelization. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently published Phase II study results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Meeting in New Orleans. The company has started planning discussions with the US FDA to initiatie Phase III registration study in PCED.

Kala Pharmaceuticals is developing KPI-012, a mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) for the treatment of PCED. It recently enrolled the first patient in CHASE Phase IIb clinical trial, the first of two pivotal studies required to support an application for marketing approval in the US with results expected in 2024. It has been granted ODD by the US FDA for the same.

Scope of the Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Companies- Amber Ophthalmics Inc., Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Combangio Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

• Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include KPI-012, ST266, DE-105 ophthalmic solution, lufepirsen, Nexagon® (lufepirsen) High Dose Concentration, and others.

• Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Dynamics: Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects Market Drivers and Barriers

