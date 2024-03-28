ANY.RUN Experts Warn About a New Version of BunnyLoader, Infamous Data-Stealing Malware

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, the interactive malware sandbox provider, has issued a warning about BunnyLoader, a rapidly evolving malware written in C/C++. The new version, BunnyLoader 3.0, boasts enhanced capabilities and requires users and organizations to be more vigilant than ever.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫

Released just in September 2023, BunnyLoader's malicious functions range from exfiltrating credentials to stealing cryptocurrency wallets and dropping additional malware.

𝐔𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

Here are some of the key changes introduced in BunnyLoader 3.0:

• Rewritten data-stealing modules for more effective exfiltration from target systems.

• An improved keylogger for capturing keystrokes to steal sensitive information.

• A smaller payload size for facilitating faster and stealthier delivery of the malware.

• DoS functionality for launching HTTP flood attacks to disrupt target servers and services.

𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

To stay secure, organizations need to be aware of BunnyLoader's complex attack chain, from the initial phishing email delivery methods to the malware's attempts to cover its tracks.

Learn more about the new version of BunnyLoader on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

