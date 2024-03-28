The Kentucky 15 Club and 500 Strong proudly announce AN EVENING WITH JOHN LEGEND PRESENTED BY LEXUS OF LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky 15 Club, one of the Collectives supporting the University of Kentucky Football Program, is proud to announce a new, unique, and exclusive Membership Program. 500 Strong will provide fans the opportunity to invest in both current and future Kentucky Wildcats all while receiving unique and exclusive experiences. Our inaugural event is, An Evening with John Legend presented by Lexus of Lexington. The event will take place on May 10th at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Space is limited, and reservations close on April 30, 2024.
As a part of the Membership Program, 500 Strong members will have access to extraordinary benefits, including exclusive events, VIP experiences, and insider insights into the University of Kentucky Football Program. 500 Strong promises to redefine the fan experience and strengthen the bond between the Wildcats and their devoted supporters.
"We are excited to launch the 500 Strong Membership Program within The Kentucky 15 Club," said Ryan Miller CEO of The Kentucky 15 Club. "This initiative represents a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the University of Kentucky Football Program in a meaningful way while enjoying unforgettable experiences. 'An Evening with John Legend,' presented by Lexus of Lexington, is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for our members."
"An Evening with John Legend" promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring a captivating performance by the legendary singer, songwriter, and pianist. John Legend's soulful voice and timeless hits have earned him critical acclaim and a global fanbase. Presented by Lexus of Lexington, this exclusive evening will offer attendees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness an intimate performance by one of the music industry's most iconic figures.”
"Lexus of Lexington is delighted to join with 500 Strong to present “An Evening with John Legend.” Our dealership has been blessed to support our local community as well as the University of Kentucky over the past several years; and we are now excited to partner with the University of Kentucky Football program as part of an unforgettable experience that we believe everyone will truly enjoy. Many thanks to Coach Stoops for coordinating this special event.” – Representative from Lexus of Lexington.
Tickets for "An Evening with John Legend" presented by Lexus of Lexington will be available exclusively to members of 500 Strong. For more information about the Membership Program and how to become a member, visit www.kentucky15.com or email us at info@kentucky15.com.
About The Kentucky 15 Club:
The Kentucky 15 Club is a Collective dedicated to supporting the University of Kentucky Athletics Program. Through fundraising initiatives, community engagement, and exclusive events, The Kentucky 15 Club strives to enhance the experience of Wildcats fans and contribute to the success of all the athletics programs at the University of Kentucky.
About 500 Strong:
500 Strong is a Membership Program within The Kentucky 15 Club, designed to offer fans unique opportunities to invest in the University of Kentucky Football Program while enjoying exclusive experiences and benefits. By becoming a member of 500 Strong, fans can connect with the Wildcats on a deeper level and be a part of their journey to greatness.
