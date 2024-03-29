Carmen J. Randolph Named “Phenomenal Woman of New Orleans”

New Orleans Data News Weekly Honors Remarkable Women for Women’s History Month

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Data News Weekly names Carmen J. Randolph a “Phenomenal Woman of New Orleans” in its March 30 edition. The print publication celebrates phenomenal women every Women’s History Month, and this year is no exception.

Randolph’s life and career reflect the core qualities of a transformational leader: visionary, collaborative, challenging the status quo, with a deeply rooted sense of purpose and community. Over the course of her almost 30-year career in philanthropy, Randolph has made her mark by galvanizing funders, donors, policymakers, and grassroots activists to forever change lives, systems, and communities for good. Randolph is currently a fellow in the Aspen Institute and Neighborhood Funder’s Group Philanthropy Forward Initiative, which has given her stellar opportunities to meet a range of leaders, build enduring relationships, gain new insights, and grapple with tough challenges. She was recently invited to join the prestigious and invitation-only Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Membership.

Randolph is known for her passion for and commitment to improving the lives of women and girls of color throughout the South. She co-founded Women’s Foundation of the South in August of 2021, helming and guiding this regional nonprofit that works to secure the health, wealth, and power of women and girls of color. WFS has transformed grant-making in the region by using its funds to support women-of-color-led nonprofits.

Women’s Foundation of the South was launched to address and rectify the many troubling issues faced by women and girls of color in the South, with intersectionality coloring almost all aspects of their lives. Women-of-color-led nonprofits in the South are notoriously under-funded and under-resourced: in spite of the issues faced by womxn and girls of color in the South, very few philanthropic dollars trickle down to them – in fact, only 0.25% of funding reaches womxn and girls of color.

Randolph is boldly leading the Foundation’s vision to expand grantmaking to all 13 states within its footprint and become a permanent inheritance for women and girls of color in the South by raising $100M over the next five years. She is well on her way to realizing her vision; WFS will already be in 7 states by 2025.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.