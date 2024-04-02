PayProp named finalist in two categories at 2024 Global Business Tech Awards

PayProp Logo PayProp - dashboard view of platform PayProp - bank-integrated payments view of platform

Property management platform automating end to end rental payments in running for Property Tech Company & FinTech Company of the Year

Many thanks to the judges for acknowledging our efforts in maintaining a high standard of excellence and innovation. Being acknowledged among such esteemed peers is already a win in itself.” — Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, has been shortlisted for Property Tech Company of the Year and FinTech Company of the Year in the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards.To qualify, PayProp's cutting-edge technology underwent thorough evaluation by an esteemed panel of industry leaders and experts, ensuring it not only drives industry transformation but also fully complies with regulatory standards."Many thanks to the judges for acknowledging our efforts in maintaining a high standard of excellence and innovation,” says Samantha Ferreria, Head of Client Services at PayProp North America. “Being acknowledged among such esteemed peers is already a win in itself. Best of luck to all the nominees!”This isn't PayProp's first rodeo at the Global Business Tech Awards. In 2023, the company walked away with the title of Tech Company of the Year – Large, further solidifying its position as a leader in the tech arena.You can find the shortlist in full here: https://globalbusinesstechawards.com/2024-shortlist/ The winners of the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards will be unveiled during a virtual ceremony on the event website at 10:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 9, 2024.As the countdown begins, PayProp keeps on doing what it does best – driving automated innovation, empowering clients, and raising the bar in property management and financial tech.UNRIVALED INNOVATIONBank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction and focus on business development and managing more doors. As a result, PayProp’s North American clients grow more than 20% on average in their first full year of processing on the platform.The platform automatically generates bulk rent and other invoices ready for approval and sending from the platform. Once payment is received, it automatically calculates management fees, and lets property managers reconcile bulk incoming payments and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.Key features of the PayProp platform include:- Automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client funds;- Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with automated reminders to late-paying tenants;- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against competitors;- An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and- An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

