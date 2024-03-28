Engineering and Foundry Supplies Expands Its Portfolio with the Strategic Acquisition of Montgomery Signs Ltd

A firm handshake seals the deal: Stephen Frost and Andrew Montgomery unite Engineering Foundry Supplies and Montgomery Signs Ltd, marking a new chapter in business signage and vehicle graphics excellence

Engineering Foundry Supplies acquires Montgomery Signs, enhancing its service range with top-tier signage and vehicle graphics.

COLNE, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineering and Foundry Supplies, a leading provider of comprehensive laundry services, PPE, safety equipment, and professional business signage in East Lancashire, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Montgomery Signs Ltd, a renowned local business specialising in business signage and vehicle graphics. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Engineering and Foundry Supplies' offerings and solidify its position as a one-stop solution for business needs in the region.

The acquisition of Montgomery Signs Ltd allows Engineering and Foundry Supplies to integrate an extensive range of signage and vehicle graphics services into its portfolio, further demonstrating its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to its clients. This move is aligned with Engineering and Foundry Supplies' strategy to diversify its services and expand its market reach.

"Montgomery Signs Ltd has established itself as a key player in the signage and vehicle graphics industry, known for its quality, innovation, and customer service. This acquisition is a natural fit for us, as it complements our existing services and represents a significant step in our growth strategy. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens up for our clients and our team," said Stephen Frost, Director of Engineering and Foundry Supplies.

Andrew Montgomery, Director of Montgomery Signs Ltd, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter, "Joining forces with Engineering and Foundry Supplies presents an incredible opportunity to leverage their resources and expertise to further enhance our offerings. I am confident that this partnership will enable us to serve our customers even better and reach new heights in the industry."

The integration of Montgomery Signs Ltd into Engineering and Foundry Supplies' operations is expected to be seamless, with both companies sharing a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This acquisition not only enhances Engineering and Foundry Supplies' service range but also strengthens its ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Lancashire and beyond.

