Madhya Pradesh’s Music, Art & Craft – Experiential Tourism of a New Paradigm
Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination stands as a beacon of immersive experiences across various dimensions.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's travel landscape, where rejuvenation and exploration take center stage, Madhya Pradesh emerges as a leading choice. Renowned as an offbeat multispecialty destination, it offers a plethora of experiences spanning wildlife, nature, heritage, adventure, and spirituality. Additionally, the state's vibrant music, art, and craft scene further enrich the visitor's journey in this heartland of Incredible India
Madhya Pradesh is home to the world of Indian music. Each region of this state has its own distinct music and variety including its folk music which is popular. Tourists can witness folk music and dance closely during their rural and tribal homestays. Hindustani classical music has its foundation in Madhya Pradesh with famous musicians like Tansen, Baiju Bawra, Ustad Allaudin Khan, Kumar Gandharwa, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, etc who were either born there or made the state their workplace. The ‘Gwalior gharana’ is one of the oldest Khyal Gharana of Indian classical music. Madhya Pradesh curates many festivals including the ‘Tansen Samaroh’ a 5-day annual festival in the royal city of Gwalior that attracts music enthusiasts from the world over. The Khajuraho dance festival early this year attracted many international tourists and completed its 50th year with 1484 Kathak dancers performing together creating a new benchmark in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Arts & Crafts of Madhya Pradesh are different from region to region not only to explore but for tourists to take back to their homes as souvenirs of their visit. The 2000-year-old vivid technique of ‘Batik printing’ is a treat to watch at Bherugarh. Gonds are the largest tribal community in India and are mainly found in Madhya Pradesh and surrounding states. A trip to Patangarh village is a must to see these paintings being made and even take back a few. One can travel through the villages of Jhabua and Alirajpur Districts and witness the famous ‘Bead jewellery’ come alive. ‘Tribal Haats’, impromptu community markets are common and are a feast for the eyes.
There is a plethora of choices for tourists in arts & crafts across Madhya Pradesh. These include ‘Durries’ (hand-woven mats), ‘Batto Bai’ dolls, ‘Maheshwari sarees’, ‘Bhil’ paintings, and many more.
