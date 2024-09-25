Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Participate in JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2024

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Khajuraho Temple - an Architectural Splendor Temple 17 an ancient Buddhist monument at Sanchi Buddhist Caves in Mandsaur Bandhavgarh National Park is known for Royal Bengal Tigers

Showcasing the State’s Historical Marvels, Adventure Tourism, and Buddhist Sites to Strengthen Tourism Ties with Japan

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is pleased to announce its participation in the JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2024, from 26th to 29th September at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. This platform will serve as a significant opportunity for Madhya Pradesh to highlight its diverse tourism attractions and engage with Japanese travelers and stakeholders, fostering stronger ties between the two regions.Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the "Heart of India," is celebrated for its vibrant cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes making it “An Offbeat Multispecialty Destination”. The state offers a mix of historical, spiritual, and natural experiences that captivate travelers from around the world.Madhya Pradesh is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the magnificent Khajuraho Group of Monuments, renowned for their intricate temple carvings, and the Buddhist stupas at Sanchi, one of the oldest stone structures in India and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, with 11 additional sites under the UNESCO tentative List of Heritage Sites. The state is an archaeological and geological Marvel.With numerous national parks, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench, Madhya Pradesh is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and offers exceptional opportunities for tiger safaris and nature tourism. The state is dotted with holy cities and ancient temples, including Ujjain, one of the sacred sites of the Kumbh Mela, and Omkareshwar, a prominent Jyotirlinga shrine. From river rafting in Orchha to exploring the stunning landscapes of Pachmarhi, the only hill station in the state, Madhya Pradesh offers abundant opportunities for adventure seekers.Madhya Pradesh also boasts a rich Buddhist heritage, which will be a key focus at the JATA Tourism Expo. The ancient Buddhist site of Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as one of India’s most significant Buddhist landmarks. The stupas, monasteries, temples, and pillars at Sanchi are believed to have been constructed as early as the 3rd century BCE during the reign of Emperor Ashoka. These historical monuments, alongside the nearby Buddhist sites of Satdhara, Sonari, and Andher, make Madhya Pradesh an important destination for spiritual and cultural tourism, offering a deep connection to the Buddhist heritage shared by India and Japan.Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, shared, “Our goal at JATA Expo Japan is to position Madhya Pradesh as a major destination for Buddhist pilgrims and cultural travelers from Japan. With iconic Buddhist sites like Sanchi, coupled with the serene and spiritual ambiance that our state offers, we are confident that Japanese tourists will find deep meaning in visiting our region.”Madhya Pradesh Tourism is committed to promoting the state as a premier destination, offering a blend of rich cultural heritage, wildlife, spiritual experiences, and adventure, all while ensuring sustainable and responsible tourism practices.Through its participation at the JATA Tourism Expo, Madhya Pradesh Tourism seeks to attract Japanese tourists, particularly those with an interest in spiritual and cultural travel, while highlighting its diverse range of offerings from heritage and wildlife to adventure. The delegation will be available for interaction and impart information on the state's various tourism offerings at Stall No. R-139.

